Johnny Cornelious of Magnolia, like many people who face 13th Judicial District Court Judge David Talley Jr., didn’t tell the truth at first about how he would fare on his drug test in court on August 18.
After Talley gave Cornelious five years’ probation on his drug charges, he hesitantly admitted that he would test positive for marijuana on his test because he had used it on August 10 before court. Originally, he lied and said he would test clean, and then in a few moments, he told the public defender he needed to say something to the judge. He said he used marijuana because he was stressed about coming to court.
When Talley heard this, he told Cornelius to sit down, and he would deal with him later. When Cornelius was called back to the podium, Talley said if he were to test positive again after September 10, to let the prosecutors know so they could act.
Talley said he was tired of drug offenders facing him and asking for a light sentence such as probation until they got their sentence and then admitting after their sentence, they would test positive on a drug test.
So, the judge said he would no longer be handing out his sentences as lightly and future drug offenders would have Cornelious to thank.
“I’m going to find out about this before sentencing, then I won’t feel locked into what I’ve done,” Talley said. “So, from now on when I sentence someone to the penitentiary, well I’ll call it the ‘Johnny Cornelius rule’ and I’m sure you will get all kinds of thank you notes from them.”
According to a probable cause affidavit dated December 27, 2021, Cornelius was charged with maintaining a drug premises, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine.
Officers were called to his residence on Burnt Bridge Road on December 24, 2021, the affidavit reads. The call was regarding a woman named Shakoya Williams, also known as "Pookie," causing a disturbance. When they arrived at the home, officers found a naked female, Elashia Ellison, “KeKe,” behind a locked door in the spare bedroom. She said she had called 911 and locked the door to hide from Williams. She said she had heard sounds coming from a gun but had not seen one. She said Williams was trying to break the door down in the spare bedroom.
When officers asked Cornelius what had happened at his home, he said nothing had happened and there was no gun. However, the affidavit said he had been scratched in the face by Williams but did not want to press charges. He did, however, want Williams banned from his home.
Williams was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Drugs were throughout the house with a rolled marijuana joint and a clear jar with a green leafy substance sitting beside it on a table in front of the couch in the living room, the affidavit said.
As officers had been looking for Ellison, they went to the bathroom and pulled back the shower curtain. Magnolia Sgt. Liz Colvin saw marijuana in a large clear jar and a dinner plate with a razor blade. She also found cocaine in the bathtub, the affidavit said.
Additionally, there were two large jars of marijuana in the kitchen inside a boiling pot. There were baggies and digital scales with residue on them, as well as a razor blade that matched the one on the plate in the bathroom.
When Cornelius was arrested and made a statement to police, he told officers he is the only person who lives in his residence. He said the marijuana officers discovered belonged to him and was for his personal use. He said the crack cocaine belonged to someone else.
Maintaining a drug premise is a Class C felony. For a Class C felony, the sentence shall not be less than three years and not more than 10 years, with a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver with an aggregate weight of more than 4 ounces is a Class C felony.
Possession of cocaine with an aggregate weight less than 2 grams is a Class D felony. For a Class D felony, the sentence shall not exceed 6 years, and the fine shall not exceed $10,000.