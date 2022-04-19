The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Hempstead
Samuel Campbell, domestic battery third degree.
Franklin Moss, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a controlled substance.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Desha
Deril Jackson, battery 2nd degree, breaking and entering, theft of property between $5,000 and $25,000.
Dallas
Jordan Penton, internet stalking of a child.
Miller
Sharon Haynes, violation of Omnibus DWI Act-4th offense.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Nevada
Eugene Wesley, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.