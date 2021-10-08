Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 17-October 5 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A 1,925 SF house and 0.68 acre on Old El Dorado Road in Magnolia sold September 17 for $149,900. BCM&K Properties, LLC, (BCK&K Properties was incorporated in August 2020 by Brent McHenry) sold the house to Floyd Miller and Shelia Miller, financed with a mortgage of $152,125.50 from Peoples Bank. BCM&K Properties purchased the house October 27, 2020, for $85,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Magnolia by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,657 SF house on Cherokee Drive in Magnolia September 15 rang up at $159,900. Susan Jennings sold the house to Marcus Wayne Davis, backed by a mortgage of $157,003 from Member Advantage Mortgages, LLC, of Grand Rapids, MI. Jennings acquired the property July 17, 2020, for $136,000 from Paul and Mikie McLendon by warranty deed.
A sale on September 20 of a 2,280 SF house and 9.39 acres on Columbia 5 in Magnolia netted a $340,000 price tag. Jordan Yates and Holly Yates purchased the property from Alan Watson and Melinda Watson. Mr. and Mrs. Yates financed this deal with a mortgage of $320,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, MI. The Watsons bought the property November 1, 1993, for $25,000 from the Greg Bennett Company.
A land sale on September 21 brought a $175,000 price. Gunnels Group, LLC, sold a tract in the SE/4 SW/4, SW/4 SW/4 Section 27, Township 17 South, Range 19 West to the Deane-Alexander Limited Partnership, LLLP. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Gunnels Group acquired this property September 23, 2004, from the Greg Bennett Company by warranty deed. The Greg Bennett Company purchased the property September 23, 2004, for $70,000 from C. Gill Johnson and Judy P. Johnson of the Johnson Living Trust by warranty deed.
A 1,968 SF house on Smith Street in Magnolia sold September 21 for $117,000. Judy A. Pine, trustee of the Judy A. Pine Living Trust, sold the house to SL Crowell Properties, LLC. This transaction is backed by a mortgage of $99,450 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Pine Trust acquired this property September 5, 2013, from Judy A. Pine, widow of William C. Pine. Mr. and Mrs. Pine purchased the house June 1, 1986, for $50,000 from Dean C. Andrew and Anna S. Andrew.
A sale on September 24 rang up at $480,000. Andrew Byron Sharpe and Amanda Bonifacious Sharp sold a 3,243 SF house on Fairway Lane in Magnolia to George Walters and Jennifer Walters. This sale is financed by a mortgage of $497,280 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, MO. The Sharpes purchased the property April 26, 2018, from Jako Homes, LLC, for $20,000 by warranty deed.
The sale of a mobile home and 9.59 acres on Columbia 280 in Taylor netted $415,000 on September 17. Sandra H. Keith sold the house to Andrew Byron Sharpe and Amanda Bonifacious Sharpe. The Sharpes financed this sale with a mortgage of $415,000 from Bodcaw Bank. Roy M. and Sandra H. Keith received this property June 25, 2010, by donation deed from Cynthia Keith.
A 2,162 SF house and 1.36 acres on Columbia 17 in Stamps sold September 20 for $257,000. Krista Griffin (personal representative, Estate of Winfred Vernon Griffin) sold the property to Wesley A. Fryer and Sabrina Fryer. This transaction is backed by a mortgage of $257,000 from Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, of Colorado Springs, CO. The Griffin Estate acquired this property May 13, 1994, for $15,000 from Mary Ellen Culp et al by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,715 SF house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia on September 23 brought $222,000. Kevin Barker and Heather Barker sold the house to Judy A. Pine (trustee, Judy A. Pine Living Trust). This deal is backed by a mortgage of $172,000 from Bancorp South Bank. The Barkers purchased the house April 25, 2019, for $120,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust by special warranty deed.
A 3,030 SF house on Sue Street in Magnolia sold September 27 for $330,000. Ashlee N. Johnson bought the house from Blake and Morgan Watson, financed with a mortgage of $297,000 from Bank of America, National Association of Charlotte, NC. The Watsons acquired this property September 13, 2016, for $200,000 from the Melinda Kelley Volker Trust et al by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,508 SF house on Highland Circle in Magnolia brought $322,500 on September 29. Jonathan McCaskill Thompson sold the property to Michael Ray White and Veronica Marie White. This deal is financed by a mortgage of $316,658 from Residential Acceptance Corporation in Tampa, FL. Thompson acquired this house November 19, 2020, from Jonathan McCaskill Thompson and Amber N. Thompson by quitclaim deed. The Thompsons purchased the house August 14, 2019, for $275,000 from Barry and Kelly Ribble by warranty deed.
A 1,512 SF house and 3.34 acres on Hwy. 79 North in McNeil sold September 29 for $140,000. Derek Mobbs and Katherine Mobbs sold the property to Camilo Guzman-Ayala and Cruz Mancera. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $125,860 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Mobbs bought the property June 11, 2012, for $120,000 from Janis L. Keeley by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,011 SF house on Marcella St. in Magnolia rang up at $190,000 on September 20. Jacob R. Caples and Victoria H. Caples purchased the house, financed by a mortgage of $180,500 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Sellers were Anita Jane Hill and David Hill, Gary Becton and Glenda Becton, David Becton and Gloria Becton, and James Becton and Pamela Becton. John M. and Ordell V. Becton bought the house January 17, 1990, for $86,000 from Bennie Frank Dodson by warranty deed.
A 1,352 SF house and 10 acres on Columbia 63 in Stephens sold September 29 for $104,000. Duncan Carter sold the property to Julie A. Bailey, who financed this deal with a mortgage of $83,200 from Arvest Bank. Carter acquired this property August 21, 2015, from Larry Carter Sr. by donation deed.
A 986 SF house and 0.27 acre on Columbia 163 in Magnolia sold October 4 for $115,000. Stewart Hennessy purchased the house from Layton Mohr and Kaitlyn Saunders, backed by a mortgage of $102,100 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, MI. Mohr and Saunders bought the property December 23, 2019, for $105,000 from Bumble Bee Investments, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,150 SF house and 8.09 acres on Columbia 530 in Waldo October 5 brought a $350,000 price tag. Katlyn Leigh Martin and Hayden Martin sold the property to Carl Jones and Betsy Lewis. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Katlyn Martin purchased this property February 5, 2021, for $345,000 from Chris and Whitney Peterson by warranty deed.