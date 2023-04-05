A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Several Columbia County prisoners will appear on the docket related to the mass escape from the Detention Facility in January. Generally, they are charged with impairment of the operation of a vital public facility, or escape.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Ryan Alan Jones, aggravated assault, battery second degree.
Asia Ranae Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Lester Hawthorne, failure to appear.
Meadow B. Saulsberry, terroristic act, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Tyler Edward Loyed, 2 counts reckless burning.
Anthony Marquis Williamson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, 2 counts suspended imposition of sentencing.
Cynthia Darice Johnson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence.
Andre Demetris Gilmore, battery second degree.
Monica Crumpler, theft of property over $25,000.
10 a.m.
Samuel McLeod, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree, domestic battery
third degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief second degree.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Mario Andre Towns, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Jaleya Samone Gulley, residential burglary.
Dariusz Patterson, 12 counts terroristic act, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Tevin D. Maxwell, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining records refuse entry; criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Melissa Ann Lewis, forgery first degree, theft of property (credit/debit card).
Iris Tanya Banks, domestic battering first degree.
11 a.m.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), 3 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal impersonation second degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Jennifer Nicole Coker, 2 counts endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Robin Nichol Flowers, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, battery second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Debra Leeann Magness, kidnapping, battery second degree.
Logan Tytrell Johnson, theft by receiving over $5,000.
Jerry Dawayne Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Sarah Denise Malone, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense).
Jacobe S. Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Justice Nocole King-Dunn, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kwesi Shaquille Milner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Johnny Ray Perkins, terroristic threatening first degree.
Joshuah Shamaud Curley, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal use of a prohibited weapon.
Megan Ann Walker, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Keniajuan K. Witcher, theft by receiving over $1,000, habitual offender.
Olivia Ruth Berry, battery second degree, battery third degree, resisting arrest.
1:30 p.m.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kelvin Dwayne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Jeremiah Young, terroristic act, possession of handgun on public school property/bus.
Justin Tyrone Shepherd, battery second degree.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battery third degree, battery second degree.
Ashton Johnson, aggravated robbery, escape first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, battery second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic act, aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Rodrick D. Ellis, terroristic act, kidnapping, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening second degree, domestic battery third degree.
Seth Holtzclaw, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Devonte Marquelle Watson, aggravated assault, purposely displays firearm.
2:30 p.m.
William Brad Neill, terroristic act, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Detris Evett Beal/Easter, forgery first degree, HO, probation revocation.
Jesse Paul Middleton, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Laterrence D. Hardwell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Shaun Deandre Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Roshanae Lache Story, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, kidnapping, battery second degree, habitual offender.
Michael Wade McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), speeding, habitual offender.
Jontavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Charles Sneed, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Lorra Givens, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices terroristic threatening second degree.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, tampering with physical evidence,
possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II), methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving over $5,000, habitual offender.
Charvo R. Smith, probation revocation.
Scotdarrious Ellis, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Huey Henry Jr., impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Arqualious Sanders, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Andre Manning, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Desstanie Bryant, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Mitchell Madison, escape first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; habitual offender.
4:30 p.m.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of firearms by certain persons, murder first degree,
battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Daniel Robert McMahen, failure to appear, habitual offender.
Franklin D. Broomfield, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of instruments of crime, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Trevor Paul Smith, battery second degree.
Jacki Lynn Romero, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine or heroin, DWI first degree (drugs).
Victoria Saunders, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
Demondre Roseby, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Robert Fuller, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Regina Herndon, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.