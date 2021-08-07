Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Derrick D. Minger, 36, of Monroe, LA and Elizabeth Anne Obier, 30, of Monroe, LA, August 5.
Chaney Carlton Mason, 24, of Springhill, LA and Faith Nicole Modisette, 28, of Shongaloo, LA, August 5.
Richard Fortney Carvell III, 38, of Jonesboro, LA and Jennifer Renee Lowe, 34, of Jonesboro, LA, August 2.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Vincent Bernard Thomas, 39, of Magnolia and Donna Michelle Gordon, 39, of Magnolia, July 30.
Gary Dean Goessman Jr., 32, of Springhill, LA and Samantha Lynn Perkins, 20, of Springhill, LA, July 27.
Van Avery Meeler, 59, of Magnolia and Candy Lynn Drake, 47, of Magnolia, July 27.
Edward Lewis Gentry, 74, of Benton, LA and Patricia Ann Harville, 65, of Quitman, LA, July 23.
Jason Hunter Epperson, 33, of Magnolia and Kendall Rhodes Golden, 27, of Camden, July 23.
Theodore Reed Holloway, 26, of Sarepta, LA and Elizabeth Claire McCrary, 24, of Sarepta, LA, July 21.
Donny Hugh McDonald, 65, of Magnolia and Patricia Williamson, 64, of Magnolia, July 19.
John Kolton Marshall, 20, of Saratoga and Adriana Lopez, 20, of Crosby, TX, July 19.
Arthur S. Campbell, 46, of Magnolia and Tina Suzanne Crisp, 45, of Magnolia, July 19.
Vaqwan Shemar Morris, 25, of Magnolia and Alexis Elonda Monique Goode, 25, of Magnolia, July 16.
Nicholas Jay Matlock, 23, of Taylor and Saharali Sturgeon, 22, of Taylor, July 16.
Ryan Keith Downs, 22, of Stamps and Preslie Jo Morgan, 20, of Taylor, July 16.
Kendricks Kaylon Young, 39, of Waldo and Brandi Monai Lewis, 34, of Magnolia, July 9.
Justin Brent Stokes, 19, of Crossett and Kelsey Arlene Moore, 18, of Calhoun, LA, July 9.
Kenijajuan Keon Witcher, 27, of Waldo and Crystal Danielle Nunley, 28, of McNeil, July 7.
Marcos Antonio Torres, 29, of Magnolia and Sydnee Michelle McBride, 27, of Magnolia, July 7.
Jason Alan Hodge, 40, of Chidester and Emily Bernice Hinds, 36, of Magnolia, July 6.
Brian Jason Edington, 39, of Buckner and Denelle Renee Metcalf, 44, of Buckner, July 2.
Austin Michael Mesick, 22, of Magnolia and Courtney Danielle Hunter, 22, of Magnolia, July 2.
Rocky Monroe Stephens III, 25, of Monroe, LA and Madison Taylor Lowery, 23, of Monroe, LA, July 2.