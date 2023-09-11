Large pay raises for many Columbia County elected officials and employees will be on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Quorum Court.
The court meets at 5 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Columbia County Courthouse.
Pay raises for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been in the works for several months. The court’s Finance Committee voted last month to recommend that a base salary of $50,000 a year be set for deputies to keep pay competitive with the City of Magnolia and Arkansas State Police.
A proposed ordinance sets aside $48,128 from the County General Fund for pay raises in the Sheriff’s Office, including Social Security and non-contributory retirement plans.
A second appropriation ordinance sets aside an additional $138,151 this fiscal year to raise the pay of the county’s elected officials by 15 percent, and other county employees by 10 percent, with raises for patrol deputies covered by the other ordinance. The ordinance also doesn’t include raises for library employees as those salaries are set by the Library Board.
Justices of the peace will also consider a $5,000 community aid grant to the Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department.
The county has received a $374,093 grant from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Marine Fuel Tax to improve County Road 53 near Lake Columbia. The county will match the grant with in-kind donations of labor, equipment and materials valued at $22,484. A pair of ordinances create provisions within the county budget to officially receive the money, and to raise line items within the County Road Budget to spend the money.