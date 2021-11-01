South Arkansas saw limited activity reported last week to the Oil and Gas Commission.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover is the operator and contractor for the reentry of the Lyle No. 14, 870 feet FSL and 1,650 feet FWL in Section 3-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth is to 2,320 feet in the Nacatoch Zone. Work will start on November 21.
Berg, Laney and Brown reported that its Lawton No. 1 was not completed. It was located 280 feet FSL and 280 feet FWL in Section 10-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County with a permitted depth of 2,760 feet. Work stopped August 27.
J&B Operating Co. of Norphlet recompleted the Saxon No. 3, Section 32-15S-16W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,320 feet in the Primm Zone, with perforations between 2,227 and 2,235 feet. Daily production is 1 barrel. Work was finished September 30.