A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear in court are listed as follows.
Ian Daniel Marlar, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia. possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, probation revocation.
Ashley Nichole Shocklee, theft of property over $5,000.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts habitual offender, 4 counts revocation.
Jaylen Alonzo Chambers, terroristic threatening first degree.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Keshuwn Dylan Pace, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening habitual offender
first degree, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Yolanda Renee Adair, terroristic act, domestic battering first degree (use of a deadly weapon), possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, 2 counts habitual offender, probation revocation.
Johnathan Paul Taylor, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, reckless driving.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Mitchell Madison, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Kellie Leann Otwell, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), criminal trespass, revocation of SIS.
Telvis Ray Watson, impairing operation of vital public facility, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, 2 counts habitual offender, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Dustin Carter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V).
Aaron McHenry, probation revocation.
Cassie Gordon, probation revocation.
Kenneth Messer, probation revocation.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Robert Austin Bryan, probation revocation.
Billie Parker, revocation.
Amber Pate, probation revocation.
Kenneth Parham, probation revocation.
James Scott Hays, probation revocation.
Derrick Christopher, petition to seal, hearing.
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief, damage more than $1,000 and less than $5,000, criminal trespass.
Jonathan Trevele Bass, possession of controlled substance meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with physical vidence, possession of marijuana, habitual offender.
Shalesa Wright, revocation of probation.
Todd DeLoach, revocation of probation.
Samuel Grayson Jean, Drug Court review.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance meth or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding, habitual offender, pretrial motions due November 30. Failure to appear.
Kellie Otwell, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia to inject or inhale.
Jessica Inez Crow, possession of controlled substance meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest or inhale, habitual offender, revocation of probation.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of controlled substance meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest or inhale, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Christy Hall, revocation of probation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.