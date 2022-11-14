Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.