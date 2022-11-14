Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program.
ASP does not include serving time in jail.
Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She injured Magnolia Officer Kelly Colvin while being arrested, according to the probable cause affidavit.
However, during this consideration granted in the Circuit Court of Columbia County on November 3, Judge David Talley Jr. made his opinion known about law enforcement continually getting attacked on duty.
“This may come as a surprise to (attorneys) but there are too many of these cases with arrests and batteries relating to law enforcement,” he said. “It is going to take a lot of convincing for me not to lock people up who are assaulting law enforcement.”
Biddle has mental health issues and taking her medications will be a part of the agreement of getting into ASP, said her defense lawyer, Randee Molsbee. She is also going to seek counseling at Newhaven Counseling & Health Services in Magnolia, the attorney added.
According to a probable cause affidavit dated January24, Magnolia Police officers were dispatched to 1032 Mullins Street. Police discovered two women, Keisher Willingham and Biddle, who were yelling and appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic, the affidavit reads.
Colvin noted the apartment was in disarray -- with curtains pulled down, a lamp knocked over and paper and debris scattered across the floor.
Willingham was screaming and using profanity where neighbors could hear and ignored Colvin and Sgt. Ted Rocole’s requests to calm down.
The report reads that Biddle was staring blankly around and dancing while banging on walls, climbing on furniture and acting as though she was not in her right mind. Biddle did momentarily sit down when Colvin told her to but continued bouncing and shaking before getting back up and banging on walls and dancing provocatively again.
There was a family member on the scene who attempted to help calm Willingham and Biddle down but was not successful. That family member called Willingham's other daughter, KaKeitha Taylor. Taylor and her pastor both arrived, along with other family members and close friends, in attempts to calm the situation down. Colvin and Rocole gave family members and both subjects more than 30 minutes to help de-escalate the situation, but nothing proved effective.
A family member told police Biddle might be on K2.
At one point during that time, Willingham began screaming "f--- the police" several times the officers. Family members then asked officers to take Willingham and Biddle to jail based on their disorderly behavior.
Colvin called to request help from county units due to Willingham’s and Biddle’s behavior. Rocole placed handcuffs on Willingham while Colvin went to place handcuffs on Biddle. However, when Colvin tried to place Biddle in custody, Biddle began swinging her arms around and was actively resisting.
As Colvin tried to grab Biddle, the suspect placed herself on the floor and began kicking. Rocole came to help Colvin gain control of Biddle but both officers were struggling. While officers were trying to get handcuffs on Biddle, Biddle starting kicking Colvin in the chest several times and once was so hard that Colvin fell backwards into a window and was pinned by Biddle's straight legs until a family member grabbed Biddle's legs to help officers. Colvin attempted to ask for backup over the radio while she and Rocole were struggling with Biddle, not knowing her radio traffic was not getting out.
After what seemed like several minutes of scuffling with Biddle, officers were able to get Biddle into handcuffs, the affidavit reads. The officers placed Biddle into a recovery position on her side. When they tried to get her to stand up, Biddle refused.
They had to pick her up and put her on a couch in the living room area of the home so Colvin could go to her patrol unit and get leg restraints for Biddle.
While getting the leg restraints, Colvin again radioed for backup units anticipating that Biddle would continue to resist while trying to get her in the leg restraints and patrol unit. No backup units ever arrived on the scene. After being placed in handcuffs and leg restraints, Biddle refused to walk to Rocole's patrol vehicle. Both officers had to physically carry Biddle to the vehicle and place her in the backseat.
During a break in court, Talley reiterated his concern for law enforcement being injured on duty. He said he is making it clear to attorneys who bring their cases forward that he will have to be convinced to show leniency to the people who attack police.
“I’m afraid we are seeing this in a lot of places,” Talley said about violence against law enforcement.
Battery in the second degree is a Class D felony. For a Class D felony, the sentence shall not exceed six years and the fine shall not exceed $10,000.
Resisting arrest is a Class A misdemeanor. For a Class A misdemeanor, the sentence shall not exceed one year, and the fine shall not exceed $1,000.
Disorderly conduct is a Class C misdemeanor. For a Class C misdemeanor, the sentence shall now exceed 30 days, and the fine shall not exceed $100.