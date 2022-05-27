South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 24, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas:
Columbia
Jarrett Lee Davis, D/B/A Davis Logistics, LLC, 4370 Columbia Road 34, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed May 17.
Derek Randall Haynes, 550 Columbia Rd 124, Waldo; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed May 23.
Ouachita
Bobby Gene Steelman, 210 2nd Street NW, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed May 23.
Union
Tori Rowena Sandifer, 1417 N. Mosby Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed May 23.