WM Operating Inc. of Stephens has received a re-entry permit for its Lewis “F” No. 9 oil well in the Irma Field of Nevada County.
The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission granted the permit last week. Work began May 3.
The site is 710 feet FNL and 280 feet FWL in Section 10-14S-21W. Permit depth is to 1,298 feet in the Nacatoch Zone.
Two recompletions were reported to the commission.
Mission Creek Operating Co. of Magnolia has recompleted the Caldwell-McWilliams “A” No. 5 in Section 13-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was be 8,650 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone. Perforations were between 6,714 and 8,513 feet. Daily production is 6.7 barrels and 24 mcf.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has recompleted the Calloway No. 13, Section 4-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,150 feet in the Nacatoch Zone, with perforations between 1,984.5 and 1,988.5 feet. Daily production is 9 barrels.