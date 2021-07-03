COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,413+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+2

Total recovered – 2,335

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.2, up from 29.15

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 562+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.7, down from 23.88

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 893+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-4

Total recovered – 855+5

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from 23.6

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,452+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 42+1

Total recovered – 2,348+1

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.0, up from 37.88

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,133+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18+2

Total recovered – 3,999

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, up from 25.89

