COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,413+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+2
Total recovered – 2,335
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.2, up from 29.15
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 562+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.7, down from 23.88
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 893+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-4
Total recovered – 855+5
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from 23.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,452+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 42+1
Total recovered – 2,348+1
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.0, up from 37.88
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,133+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18+2
Total recovered – 3,999
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, up from 25.89