The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one South Arkansas drilling permit last week.
Enerco Operating Corporation of Shreveport is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Sturgis “S” No. 1, 1,097 feet FNL and 2,335 feet FWL in Section 2-17S-27W in the Fouke Field of Miller County. Permit depth is to 5,500 feet in the Paluxy Zone. Work will start October 15.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia reported five workovers, all in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County, and all in the Cotton Valley Zone.
The Franks No. 6-16 is in Section 16-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,675 feet with perforations between 6,531 and 8,639 feet. Daily production is 1.7 barrels and 1 mcf of natural gas. Work was finished August 25.
The Willis “A” No. 9 is in Section 18-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,765 feet with perforations between 6,864 and 8,724 feet. Daily production is 1.2 barrels and 4 mcf. Work was finished September 13.
Brewer-Warnock No. 13 is in Section 22-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,700 feet with perforations between 6,660 and 8,492 feet. Daily production is 13.4 barrels and 8 mcf. Work was finished September 9.
The DMCVU No. 46 is in Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,700 feet with perforations between 6,657 and 8,612 feet. Daily production is 1 mcf. Work was finished August 25.
The DMCVU No. 39 is in Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 7,570 feet with perforations between 6,640 and 7,370 feet. Daily production is 9 mcf. Work was finished September 13.