Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in April 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Locken Deshurn Hudson, 37 of Sarepta, LA and Pamela D. Cotton, 51, of Sarepta, LA, April 14.
Kelvin Cornelius Blackmon, 40, of Magnolia and Veleka Scott, 47, of Magnolia, April 14.
Walker Alan Williams, 25, of Minden, LA and Cameron Lea Hyatt, 26, of Minden, LA, April 11.
Tarik Marquay Mallory, 25, of Magnolia and CheyToya K. L. Williams, 26, of Magnolia, April 11.
Zachary Alan Howell, 20, of Florary, AR and Tori Nicole Newsom, 19, of TEXArkana, April 11.
Drew Jereth Dinkins, 21, of Springhill, LA and Charlie Rae Rianna Lemay, 20, of Springhill, LA, April 11.
Deunce Darrell Beasley, 33, of Waldo and Jamidria Shantese Joiner, 24, of Magnolia, April 5.
Brandon Rashad Sharp, 25, of Magnolia and Chelsie Re’nee Green, 24, of Magnolia, April 4.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in March 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Joseph Morgan Owens, 26, of El Dorado and Morgan Lane Williamson, 26, of El Dorado, March 29.
Joseph Woodrow Nelson, 57, of Shreveport and Angela Lanette Green, 49, of Shreveport, March 29.
Carlo C. Witcher, 30, of Magnolia and Miriam Marcela Guzman, 23, of Magnolia, March 25.
Jacob Dorsey Cleveland, 23, of Magnolia and Meagan Elizabeth Dooly, 24, of Magnolia, March 21.
Shyanne Nicole Waldrop, 22, of Stamps and Savana Eve Collins, 20, of Hope, March 18.
Christian Cole Ward, 24, of Stonewall, LA and Bailey Alexi Patton, 22, of Stonewall, LA, March 14.
Michael G. Shocklee, 41, of Stephens and Whitney Lynne Gee, 32, of Stephens, March 8.
Steven Scott Reeves, 40, of Magnolia and Kobi Rene Smith, 43, of Magnolia, March 8.
Emmanuel Blake Brackett, 21 of Columbia, LA and Kathryn Eliane Eubanks, 25, of TEXarkana, March 8.
Travellus Kendrell Young, 29, of Springhill, LA, and Isyss Jeshay Johnson, 18, of Springhill, LA, March 7.
Ricky L. Walker, 56, of Waldo and Felecia Katrice Walker, 52, of Waldo, March 7.
Rhett Lane Treadway, 28, of Ruston, LA and Taylor Danielle Hawkins, 27, of Ruston, LA, March 7.
Ajahn Deangelo Davis, 24, of Magnolia and Laarionna Nicole Moore, 21, of Magnolia, March 7.
Donald Ray Shackelford, 50, of Doyline, LA and Betty Virginia Home, 49, of Doyline, LA, March 4.
Timothy Anterrio Rone, 30, of Haltom City, TX and Kotarra S. Hall, 37, of Haltom City, TX, March 4.
Cody Matthew Nolta, 36, of Haynesville, LA and Heather Nicole Gibson, 31, of Haynesville, LA, March 4.
Jacob Paul Koons, 61, of Richland, PA and Barbara Jean Houston, 65, of Richland, LA, March 4.
Cody Alexander Hulberg, 24, of Florence, MS and Allecia Jade Duke, 22, of Taylor, March 4.
Byron William Harrig, 32, of Wortham, TX and Whitney Amber Burks, 35, of Magnolia, March 4.
Agus Surya, 41, of Magnolia and Yuliana, 31, of Magnolia, March 3
Lamarcos Jerrell Curry, 36, of Waldo and Cartaya Rashad Martin, 34, of Waldo, March 3.
Michael Fred White, 61, of Shongaloo, LA and Nancy K. Nelson, 62, of Shongaloo, LA, March 2.