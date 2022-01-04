Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, December 28
Robyn Davis, 35, Magnolia, breaking or entering.
Eric Hall, 47, Fort Worth, TX, failure to appear.
Lance Souter, 35, Taylor, failure to appear.
Wednesday, December 29
Desmond Smith, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Thursday, December 30
Gaylon Blakemore, 50, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, domestic battery.
Friday, December 31
Ka’toya Young-Johnson, 20, Waldo, shoplifting.
Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, theft of property.
Saturday, January 1
Brandon Rodgers, 24, Rosston, driving while intoxicated.
Marcus Carter, 52, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, domestic
battery 3rd degree, and criminal trespass.
Monday, January 3
Oceana Hill, 31, Magnolia, failure to comply.
Joni Boothe, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.