Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, December 28

Robyn Davis, 35, Magnolia, breaking or entering.

Eric Hall, 47, Fort Worth, TX, failure to appear.

Lance Souter, 35, Taylor, failure to appear.

Wednesday, December 29

Desmond Smith, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Thursday, December 30

Gaylon Blakemore, 50, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, domestic battery.

Friday, December 31

Ka’toya Young-Johnson, 20, Waldo, shoplifting.

Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, theft of property.

Saturday, January 1

Brandon Rodgers, 24, Rosston, driving while intoxicated.

Marcus Carter, 52, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, domestic

battery 3rd degree, and criminal trespass.

Monday, January 3

Oceana Hill, 31, Magnolia, failure to comply.

Joni Boothe, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you