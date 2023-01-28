Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, January 20
Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear
Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree, forgery 2nd degree, driving on a suspended driver’s licenses, fictitious/improper use of tags,
no proof liability insurance, failure to pay registration fee
Detris Easter Beal, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear, forgery 1st degree, forgery 2nd degree
Sunday, January 22
Joshua Almarez, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal breath or blood test, no driver’s license/expired drive’rs license.
Monday, January 23
Roshanae Story, 25, Magnolia, hindering apprehension/prosecution.
Jamario Burton, 25, Magnolia, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug premises
Samantha Palmisano, 42, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Tuesday, January 24
Franklin Broomfield, 49, Waldo, possession of methamphetamine, possessing an instrument of crime, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wednesday, January 25
Jennifer Deloach, 40, Waldo, theft of property under $1,000
Thursday, January 26
Richard Hendricks, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear
Denver Elmore, 45, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Misty Burnside, 48, Stephens, shoplifting
Tevin Williams, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear
Demarcus Moore, 22, El Dorado, shoplifting
Breanna Olup, 29, Magnolia, shoplifting