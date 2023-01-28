Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, January 20

Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear

Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree, forgery 2nd degree, driving on a suspended driver’s licenses, fictitious/improper use of tags,

no proof liability insurance, failure to pay registration fee

Detris Easter Beal, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear, forgery 1st degree, forgery 2nd degree

Sunday, January 22

Joshua Almarez, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal breath or blood test, no driver’s license/expired drive’rs license.

Monday, January 23

Roshanae Story, 25, Magnolia, hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Jamario Burton, 25, Magnolia, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug premises

Samantha Palmisano, 42, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Tuesday, January 24

Franklin Broomfield, 49, Waldo, possession of methamphetamine, possessing an instrument of crime, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wednesday, January 25

Jennifer Deloach, 40, Waldo, theft of property under $1,000

Thursday, January 26

Richard Hendricks, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear

Denver Elmore, 45, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Misty Burnside, 48, Stephens, shoplifting

Tevin Williams, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear

Demarcus Moore, 22, El Dorado, shoplifting

Breanna Olup, 29, Magnolia, shoplifting

