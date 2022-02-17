Columbia County real estate transactions recorded February 1-February 14, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A 2,221 SF house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia sold January 27 for $242,000. Jerome Erskin and Rebekah Erskin sold the property to William Daryl Hargis. This sale is financed by a $250,712 mortgage from Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, VA. Mr. and Mrs. Erskin purchased this property September 26, 2013, for $175,000 from Lisa Lesher Herold and Sean Allen Herold by warranty deed.
The sale of 9.49 acres and a 2,466 SF house on Columbia 43 in Magnolia brought $275,000 on January 28. Michael P. Stephens and Kimberly A. Stephens purchased the house and acreage from Eddie M. Stephens. Michael and Kimberly Stephens financed this purchase with a $425,000 mortgage from Bodcaw Bank. Eddie and Leesa Stephens bought this property April 23, 1990, for $15,000 from Gerald and Carol Bailey by
warranty deed.
A 2,258 SF house on Chestnut Street in Magnolia sold January 20 for $157,000. JRB Investments, LLC, sold the property to Gregory Roe and Wesley Roe, backed by a mortgage of $154,156 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. JRB Investments, LLC, acquired this property April 21, 2021, for $99,000 from the Frances Jean Johnson Estate by other transaction.
A 926-SF house on Shamrock in Magnolia sold January 29 for $140,000. Hunter Cole Needham and Brooklyn Needham sold the property to John Carter Roberson and Sharon Renee Roberson and Katie Lynn Evans (a/k/a Katie Lynn Roberson). This sale is financed by a mortgage of $112,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, of Detroit. The Needhams bought this property March 13, 2018, for $62,000 from Josh L. and Kellie D. Spittler by warranty deed.
A commercial sale of a 1,600 SF building at 1920 S. Washington St. in Magnolia on February 1 brought $150,000. Everette Platting Inc., a/k/a Everette Plating Corporation sold the former Hands and Scroll, Inc., building in Magnolia to John T. Mulholland and Ginger A. Mulholland. Mr. and Mrs. Mulholland financed this sale with a mortgage of 120,000 from Bank of Delight at Prescott. Everette Platting Corporation acquired this building September 1, 1991, for $101,000.
A 2,292 SF house on North Washington Street in Magnolia sold February 3 for $160,000. Sherry Pittman (successor trustee of the Heyward and Johnnie Wilson Living Trust) sold the property to Haroldine Scott. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Wilson Trust received this property June 6, 2016, from Heyward Wilson and Johnnie Wilson.
The sale of a 624 SF house and acreage on Columbia 15 in Magnolia rang up at $273,780 on February 4. Agustin Garcia Gonzalez and his wife Rosa M. Conde purchased the property from William R. Hayes and Marian D. Hayes, financed with a mortgage of $247,700 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This sale included two 7.5-acre tracts, one 13.5-acre tract, one 13.75-acre tract, one 16.25-acre tract, and one 26.5-acre tract in in Section 15, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; a tract in Section 22, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; and a 33-acre tract in Section 14, Township 17 South, Range 21 West. Mr. and Mrs. Hayes acquired this property February 5, 2002, for $227,000 from Cameron and Jesse H. Dodson.
A 1,903 SF house and 4.44 acres on Columbia 528 in Magnolia changed hands February 4 for $320,000. Ronald Travis Baker Jr. and Lori Tripp Baker sold the property to Dustin Stultz and Robyn Stultz. Mr. and Mrs. Stultz financed this transaction with a mortgage of $288,245.20 from Bodcaw Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Baker bought this property April 4, 2001, for $33,000 from Carrington Realty, LLC by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,800 SF house on LaCari Street in Magnolia rang up at $139,900 on February 8. Zachary Parks and Lindsey Parks sold the property to Hannah Hardy, backed by a mortgage of $141,313 from FirstTrust Home Loans, Inc. Mr. and Mrs. Parks purchased the house July 27, 2020, for $130,000 from Mary Magdalene Reynolds.
A land sale on February 11 brought a price tag of $148,000. TSD Investments, LLC, purchased 117.22 acres off Columbia 215 in Magnolia from John Allen Kirkpatrick and Perla Jacqueline Kirkpatrick, and Paul Edward Kirkpatrick. TSD Investments, LLC, financed this sale with a mortgage of $125,800 from Texana Bank, N.A., of Texarkana, Texas. An undivided 1/2 interest in this property was conveyed February 24, 2005, to John Allen Kirkpatrick and an undivided 1/2 interest was conveyed February 19, 2002, to Paul Edward Kirkpatrick from the interests of Edna Lucille Kirkpatrick.