Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, August 29
Terry Wade, 47, Hot Springs, failure to appear.
Tuesday, August 30
Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, August 31
Jeremy Jackson, 41, Emerson, failure to appear, fictitious tags, and driving on suspended license.
Thursday, September 1
Carvandez Hardiman, 40, Magnolia, possession of marijuana, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of liability insurance, possession of schedule I and II drugs, no seat belt, and fictitious tags.
Saturday, September 3
Vincent Thomas, 40, Magnolia was arrested for residential burglary and domestic battering 3rd degree.
Sunday, September 4
Jaylon Gordon, 29, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license.
Monday, September 5
Shamiya Goss, 19, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Lance Dowling, 27, McNeil, criminal trespass.
Ray Thomas, 43, Mamou, LA, driving under the influence and refusal breath or blood test.
Timothy Wilson, 43, Mamou, LA, drinking in public, public intoxication, and criminal trespass.
Kathrin Henderson, 34, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of instrument of crime, and possession of marijuana.
Iyeshia Hall, 19, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of instrument of crime, and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, September 6
Denickolas Brown, 31, Magnolia, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of Schedule I &II drugs, possession of firearm by certain person, and criminal impersonation 2nd degree.
Dalvin Whitfield, 25, Magnolia, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of Schedule I & II drugs, and possession of firearm by certain person.