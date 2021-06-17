Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-29-34-44-50, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball ticket sold worth $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold worth $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $52 million ($36.6 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

18-22-27-38-52, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $30 million ($20.7 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

