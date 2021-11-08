South Arkansas oilpatch activity picked up last week, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
One drilling permit and four completions and workovers were listed by the commission.
Petro-Chem Operating Company of Shreveport is the operator and Sewell Drilling LLC is the contractor for the J.R. Murphy No. 1, 2,350 feet FWL and 1,982 feet FNL in Section 24-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Permit depth is to 7,700 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone. Work began November 1.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover completed the C.V. Snyder No. 10, 1,605 feet FSL and 2,353 feet FWL in Section 34-15S-15W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,750 feet in the Tokio Zone with perforations between 2,644 and 2,645 feet. Daily production was 8 barrels.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia finished the workover of three wells, all in the Cotton Valley Zone of the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County.
The Franks-Warnock No. 3 in in Section 15-18S-21W. Perforations were between 6,696 and 8,268 feet. Daily production was 1.7 barrels and 12 mcf of gas. The workover was finished October 5.
The Willis No. 3 is in Section 17-18S-21W. Total depth was to 8,770 feet. Perforations were between 6,580 and 8,554 feet. Daily production is 1.7 barrels and 0.1 mcf of gas. The workover was finished October 4.
The Brewer-Warnock No. 11 was in Section 22-18S-21W. Total depth was to 8,843 feet. Perforations were between 6,848 and 8,540 feet. Daily production is 1.7 barrels and 73 mcf of gas. The workover was finished October 12.