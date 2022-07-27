Magnolia

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Saturday, July 23

Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, criminal trespass.

Farris Johnson, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Sunday, July 24

Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, theft of property less than $1,000 and criminal mischief.

Monday, July 25

Kassandra Robinson, 30, Magnolia, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Tuesday, July 26

Gerry Ellie, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Obreana Henderson, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Wednesday, July 27

Derrick Scott, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear.

