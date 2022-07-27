Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Saturday, July 23
Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Farris Johnson, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Sunday, July 24
Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, theft of property less than $1,000 and criminal mischief.
Monday, July 25
Kassandra Robinson, 30, Magnolia, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, July 26
Gerry Ellie, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Obreana Henderson, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 27
Derrick Scott, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear.