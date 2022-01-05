Building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in November and December pushed the value of new construction to $4,276,960.81, making 2021 the worst year for local construction since 2015.
Permits issued by the city during November 2021 totaled $586,367.37:
300 Lelia, Marshanda Collins, mobile home, $80,000, November 4.
50 U.S. 79 North, Suite I, Escape Magnolia, $10,000 remodeling, November 22.
132 U.S. 79 North Wayne Dozier, $15,000, add generator, November 22.
58 U.S. 79 North, National Sign, signs, $31,367.37, November 22.
312 Boundary, Whitney Thrower, addition, $20,000, November 23.
951 Highland, Lynne Stratton, addition, $30,000, November 23.
465 Lewis Circle, Stanford Builders, new residential, $400,000, November 24.
Permits issued by the city during December 2021 totaled $106,000:
134 N. Washington, Wilson Bearden Pharmacy, addition, $100,000.
1608 Alta Vista, Ruth Caldwell, storage building, $6,000.
Construction picked up during the final quarter of 2021 but the total was well behind previous years. Month-by-month construction values for 2021:
January – $335,832.
February – $283,200.
March – $38,600.
April – $114,500.
May – $94,240.44.
June – $102,000.
July – $439,515.
August – $122,844.
September – $136,851.
October – $1,917,011.
November – $586,367.37.
December -- $106,000.
Construction projects at Southern Arkansas University, which included a new building for the College of Education and an open air athletic training facility; and a new performing arts center at Magnolia High, are not included in the city's totals.
The most valuable construction permit issued in Magnolia during 2021 was $1.7 million in October for a new Whataburger restaurant at 49 U.S. 79 Bypass, next to Carter Federal Credit Union.
Other significant permits issued during 2021:
Beard Investments received nine permits for $45,000 each for a total of $405,000 for additional housing units at its property off North Washington Street., across the street from College View Baptist Church. The permits were issued July 29 for the following street addresses on North Washington: 2116, 2118, 2134, 2136, 2138, 2140, 2142, 2144 and 2146.
220-222 S. Pine, Dr. Harvinder Dod, $236,000 remodeling for medical office, January.
1521 E. Main, Taco Bell, $150,000 remodeling, February 1.
1400 E. University, W. Derrell Rogers, new construction (residential), $130,000, October 4.
Eric Meza, 400 S. Washington, solar panels, $112,651, September 15.
Building permit values for recent years:
2020 -- $7,725,608.53.
2019 – $6,475,598.
2018 -- $8,315,358.
2017 -- $6,342,275.
2016 -- $4,860,215.
2015 -- $3,368,490.
2014 -- $8,628,537.55.
2013 -- $5,223,890.
2012 -- $7,443,597.
2011 -- $10,548,929.