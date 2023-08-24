A Magnolia man was recently sentenced to federal probation in connection with the shooting of a bald eagle.
According to court documents, on January 16, 2022, officers with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission were dispatched to Lake Columbia. They made contact with a witness who advised that he was duck hunting with his children when he observed a bald eagle fly over their location. The witness saw a man shoot the eagle, who then retrieved it from the water.
Officers located Christopher Lane Shackelford, age 20. Shackelford initially denied shooting the bald eagle, but later confessed to the officers.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry A. Bryant sentenced Shackelford to 24 months of federal probation, with the first 60 days to be served on home detention. He was also ordered to pay $2,025 in restitution and fees on one count of aiding and abetting in the taking of a bald eagle.
Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The violations of these statutes can carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $250,000 and/or two years in federal prison.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney's David Harris, Bryan Achorn and Graham Jones prosecuted the case.
Anyone with information concerning violations of wildlife crimes is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement in Conway at 501-513-4470; or contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824 or text a tip to TIP411 (847411) (charges may apply).