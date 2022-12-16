Poll

About 17 percent of readers say they hate self-checkout, but about 28 percent say they like it.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t like the increasingly popular retail trend of self-checkout, but the practice has its fans.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“What do you think about self-checkout?”

The results:

I would rather have a clerk check out my items, 119 votes, 34.09 percent.

I like self-checkout, 97 votes, 27.79 percent.

Self-checkout drives me away from a store, 72 votes, 20.63 percent.

I hate self-checkout, 61 votes, 17.47 percent.

Total votes: 349

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you