Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t like the increasingly popular retail trend of self-checkout, but the practice has its fans.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What do you think about self-checkout?”
The results:
I would rather have a clerk check out my items, 119 votes, 34.09 percent.
I like self-checkout, 97 votes, 27.79 percent.
Self-checkout drives me away from a store, 72 votes, 20.63 percent.
I hate self-checkout, 61 votes, 17.47 percent.
Total votes: 349
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.