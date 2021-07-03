Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Brian Jason Edington, 39, of Buckner and Denelle Renee Metcalf, 44, of Buckner, July 2.
Austin Michael Mesick, 22, of Magnolia and Courtney Danielle Hunter, 22, of Magnolia, July 2.
Rocky Monroe Stephens III, 25, of Monroe, LA and Madison Taylor Lowery, 23, of Monroe, LA, July 2.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Tracy Lee Moore, 44, of Magnolia and Brandi Lanea Barge, 46, of Magnolia, June 25.
Joshua James Alphin, 34, of Magnolia and Rachal Alayne Wilson, 36, of Magnolia, June 25.
Johnny Ray Ealy, 41, of Magnolia and Zaekeaya Denise Henderson, 34, of Magnolia, June 22.
Torence Marselz Sanders, 55, of Waldo and Carla Ann Dockery, 55, of Waldo, June 18.
John Lee Henderson, 53, of Mabelvale and Stephanie Deneise Jacobs, 48, of Fontana, CA, June 18.
Billy Wayne Fuller, 28, of Waldo and Taylor Leanne Hayes, 23, of Waldo, June 18.
Robert L. Metcalf Jr., 43, of Waldo and Wendy M. Russell, 53, of Stamps, June 16.
Smith Parker Bonds, 37, of Stephens and Claire Tatom Kendall, 23, of Stephens, June 14.
Tyler Wade Herring, 33, of Waldo and Eleanor Mary Deane Giles, 24, of Waldo, June 11.
Dustin Lamar Bakenhus, 30, of Magnolia and Shelby Mackensie Funderburk, 29, of Magnolia, June 11.
Russell Thomas Warren, 37, of Magnolia and Aloysia Meghan Renee Loyd, 27, of Magnolia, June 10.
Christopher E. French, 49, of Emerson and Brenda A. Hardwell, 55, of Emerson, June 8.
Zachary Ray Cheatham, 20, of Magnolia and Kaylyn Dawn Wheeler, 26, of Magnolia, June 7.
Johnathon Ray Butcher, 25, of Magnolia and Melissa Sue Covington, 28, of Stamps, June 4.
KeNiyaius Rashad King, 28, of Magnolia and Tatyana Archondra Thompson, 26, of Magnolia, June 4.
Billy James McBride Jr., 48, of Hampton and Veronique Lashawn McDaniel, 31, of Bearden, June 4.
Christopher Reed Tyler, 41, of Shongaloo, LA and Stacy Alaine Watson, 49, of Shongaloo, LA, June 4.
Jason Tanner Vaught, 22, of Horatio and Alexandra Elizabeth Langston, 30, of El Dorado, June 4.
Joseph Austin Morgan, 24, of Sarepta, LA and Tori Nicole Pesses, 24, of Shongaloo, 24, June 3.
Wayne M. Hildreth, 59, of Magnolia and Barbara Ann Shepherd, 58, of Magnolia, June 2.
Mohamad Omar Adra, 24, of Magnolia and Michayla Sue Hellums, 21, of Magnolia.