Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, March 18
Otha Wheeler, 51, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Saturday, March 19
Chase Williams, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Sunday, March 20
Milesha Pierce, 25, Lewisville, shoplifting.
Marquez Webb, 19, Lewisville, shoplifting.
Monday, March 21
Kenneth Moll, 52, Magnolia, failure to appear.