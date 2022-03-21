Magnolia

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, March 18

Otha Wheeler, 51, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Saturday, March 19

Chase Williams, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Sunday, March 20

Milesha Pierce, 25, Lewisville, shoplifting.

Marquez Webb, 19, Lewisville, shoplifting.

Monday, March 21

Kenneth Moll, 52, Magnolia, failure to appear.

