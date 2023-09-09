Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
John Mark Ludwig, 37, of Magnolia and Morgan Lee McDonald, 29, of Magnolia, September 6.
Colton Brian Cowart, 22, of Magnolia and Avery Elizabeth Goff, 21, of Magnolia, September 5.
Tayler Clayton Thomsen, 28, of Magnolia and Katherine Nicole Schrag, 27, of Magnolia, September 1.
Stephen Wayne Brown, 44, of Junction City and Whitney Lynn Haynes, 37, of Junction City.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jonathan Scott Barnhardt, 29, of Stephens and Connie S. Corzier, 28, of Stephens. August 25.
Conner Neil Voss, 18, of Magnolia and Katlin Elizabeth Eads, 21, of Magnolia. August 25.
James Randall Wilson, 59, of Emerson and Barbara Goutreaux Wilson, 62, of Magnolia. August 24.
Kirth Aaron Watson, 22, of Magnolia and Lynndon Jennings Rushing, 22, of Zachary, LA, August 18.
Dontavious De’Quon Johnson, 21, of Magnolia and Aniya Re’Onna Pickings, 22, of Magnolia. August 18.
Richard Taru Wheeler, 43, of Magnolia and Courtney Chanteer French, 25, of Magnolia. August 11.
Bryce Tanner Braswell, 24, of Magnolia and Anna Grace Moore, 23, of McNeil. August 9.
Manith Ngeth, 63, Shreveport, LA and Oun An, 31, of Shreveport, LA, August.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Gerald Scott Longmire, 25, of Bossier City, LA and Gracie Lane Maxwell, 25, of Bossier City, LA. July 28.
Christopher Joseph Manuel, 37, of Magnolia and Faith Alice Rene Kelly, 23, of Magnolia. July 28.
Aushiuania Diontanett Smith, 24, of Magnolia and Charnea Kieanna Brocks, 26, of Camden. July 27.
Kenneth Earl Messer Jr., 37, of TexARKana and Keyara Natwashi Thomas, 33, of TexARKana. July 20.
Fredrick Deon Haley Jr., 26, of Waldo and Chloe Grace Baily, 25, of Waldo. July 18.
Cory Daniel Elkins, 43, of Waldo and Kaia Brooke Posey, 39, of Waldo. July 18.
Caleb Wayne Allison, 24, of Shongaloo, LA and Haley Renee Miller, 23, of Magnolia. July 17.
Philip Edward Earnest, 48, of Springhill, LA and Laci Nicole Davis, 36, of Springhill, LA. July 17.
Tanner Lee Nielsen, 20, of Magnolia and Hallie Kate May, 20, of Magnolia. July 14.
Rylan James Pole, 22, of Des Moines, IA and Reagan Claire Jackson, 21 of Crossett. July 13.
Brett Michael Haley, 24, of Little Rock and Claudia Grace Franks, 22, of Waldo. July 10.
Devante Juwon Brooks, 25, of Magnolia and Erika Bianca Burton, 24, of Magnolia. July 7.
Braylon Dwight Samuels, 28, of Magnolia and Alexis Voneicia Brown, 29, of Magnolia. July 7
Brennon Graham Brock, 24, of Magnolia and Apriel Lyn Hudgens, 24, of Waldo. July 6.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Joseph T. Wright, 57, of Gonzales, LA and Kamie J. Byrd, 43, of Gonzales, LA. June 30.
Cole Alexander Pennington, 21, of Hermitage and Megal Lynette Bass, 19, of Pine Bluff. June 30.
Bobby Darrell Reid, 52, of Gary, TX and Dawn Michelle Nations, 54, of Gary, TX. June 30.
John Matthew Vann, 40, of Magnolia and Jessica Michelle Jennings, 36, of Springhill, LA. June 28.
Kurt Daniel Pletcher, 24, of Magnolia and Brittany Nicole Yates, 22, of Magnolia. June 26.
Ricardo Rodrigues French, 34, of Magnolia and Christina Alexus Underwood, 26, of Magnolia. June 26.
Jason Allan Porter, 46, of Strong and Jennifer Diane Young, 43, of Magnolia.
Robert Thomas Buxton, 57, of Magnolia and Jennifer K. Ford, 50, of Magnolia. June 16.
Brian Eugene Kasal, 24, of Emerson and Angel Annmarie May, 27, of Emerson. June 16.
Ira Ellis Steed, 28, of McNeil and Logan Jannell Rhodes, 26, of Marion, LA. June 16.
Spencer Jamar Jameson, 31, of Magnolia and Summer Paige Ybarra, 27, of Magnolia. June 15.
Steven Cole Bennett, 38, of McNeil and Samantha Nicole May, 32, of Magnolia. June 9.
William Michael Holmes, 30, of Waldo and Misti Lynn Mattmiller, 41, of Emerson. June 7.
Kevin Todd Mouser, 57, of Queen City, TX and Kammie Kaye Dooley, 59, of Queen City, TX. June 7.
Trevor Allan Pyron, 21, of Camden and Karlie Paige Gootcher, 20, of Magnolia. June 5.
Jacob Wayne Schumacher, 19, of Sarepta, LA and Brianna Joyce Lewis, 19, of Sarepta, LA. June 5.
Garrett Wayne Walker, 30, of Magnolia and Bailey Jean Staton, 26, of Magnolia. June 5.
Connor Samuel Deloach, 24, of Little Rock and Kathryn Elise McWilliams, 22, of Little Rock, June 2.
Tyrise Jarmal Carter, 23, of Camden and Areyon Raquel Freeman, 22, of Camden. June 1.
Charles Kevin Hines, 66, of Magnolia and Sharron Jo Stocks, 65, of Magnolia. June 1.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jonathan Cecil Bates, 39, of El Dorado and Stormy Dawn Bolling, 28, of El Dorado. May 26.
John Aaron Biddle, 26, of Stamps and Shayla Cherell Beasley, 36, of Magnolia. May 18.
Teddy Lydell Moore, 62, of Magnolia and Felicia A. Easter, 45, of Magnolia. May 15.
Ryan Andrew Mareno, 23, of Lewisville and Alayna Necole McDonald, 23, of Lewisville, May 12.
Hayden Lewis Fanning, 22, of Haynesville, LA and Alexis Dian Kennedy, 23, of Haynesville, LA, May 12.
Bryce B. McKinney Jr., 41, of Waldo and Ashleigh Dalana Taylor, 33, of Waldo, May 10.
Truman Earl Young, 74, of Waldo and Varlene Smith, 66, of Waldo, May 10.
Zachary Chase Felps, 22, of Magnolia, and Savanna Jo Mawhinney, 22, of Magnolia, May 9.
Justin Dakota Horn, 29, of Sarepta, LA and Keely Shay Huckabee, 26, of Sarapta, LA, May 8.
Terry Ray Reddin, 35, of Emerson and Lorra Renee Givens, 39, of Magnolia, May 5
Tristan James Malone, 20, of Magnolia and Atalya Arlena Duncan, 20, of Magnolia, May 5.
Benjamin Tyler Poole, 19, of Emerson and Haley Nicole Gibson, 21, of Emerson.
Matthew Ethan Linton, 23, of Waldo and Bailey Nicole Adkins, 23, of Waldo, May 4.
Nathaniel Brite Johnson, 21, of Queen City, TX and Allison Jaye Richardson, 26, of Rison, May 3.
Ethan Wayne Martindale, 33, of Stephens and Heather Michelle Gulledge, 32, of Stephens. May 1.