Using fake urine from a novelty store in El Dorado didn’t bode well for Patrick Ingram when he was in front of Judge David Talley Jr., last month.
While giving his testimony during a hearing about the possible revocation of his suspended sentence, Ingram admitted that he failed his drug test and attempted to pass it using fake urine.
Columbia County Probation Officer Keesha Humphrey was asked to speak during the hearing and said when she was giving Ingram the test, she heard a popping noise in the bathroom which alarmed her. She stopped the test and found the temperature of the urine to be the wrong temperature to have been a true sample.
Humphrey said she made Ingram take another drug test, and it was positive for drugs.
“I will never do it again, Ms. Keesha,” Ingram said to her across the courtroom from his place at the podium with his attorney, John Lightfoot.
Talley asked where Ingram had purchased the urine and who had told him where it would be available to purchase. He said his brother told him where to find fake urine.
Ingram mentioned a shop in El Dorado that sells adult sex toys and other paraphernalia.
Talley was not impressed with Ingram’s attempt to pass the drug test with fake urine and sentenced him to one year in the county jail and a $1,000 fine.
He also said that Ingram would be paying for being housed in jail -- it costs the county $40 per day to house inmates and those costs are being passed along to prisoners.
“I’m going to jail? I need to go put locks on stuff,” said Ingram in disbelief. “I would like another chance honestly. A year in jail for a failed drug test?”
Talley said Ingram didn’t understand why he was going to jail.
“It is not because you failed a drug test, it’s because you were attempting to defraud the drug test,” Talley said.