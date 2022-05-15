Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, May 12
Angel Hamilton, 43, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and failure to appear.
Raven Turner, 30, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Taylor, 60, Magnolia, possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deangelo Williams, 34, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.