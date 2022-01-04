A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, January 6, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Defendants scheduled to appear are listed as follows:
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver; offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Brandon D. Jenkins, illegal use of a communication facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offense, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
James Earl Smith, failure to appear.
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief first degree.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Eric Dean Hall, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Charles Wayne Jones, negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), leaving scene of accident with property damage, reckless driving.
Antonio Marcus Davis, breaking or entering, refusal to submit to arrest, theft of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct, revocation.
Mallory McNatt Anders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Dustin Bailey, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Billy Leon Robertson III, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Cederick Danielle Paschal, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Justin Lee Stiles, criminal mischief first degree.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, habitual offender, failure to appear.
Kayla Suzanne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, HO, residential burglary.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Charles Edward Trower, domestic battering second degree.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Jesse Wade Snider, battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substance into body of another person (I-II), endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), obstructing governmental operations.
Zakari Javionte Williamson, battery first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Dontavious Dejuan Stone, battery first degree, terroristic act, breaking or entering.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Davaron Derell Henderson, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI, theft of property under $1,000.
Autumn Faulkner, aggravated assault, child enhancement.
Edward Vincent Sharp, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kevin Demond Critton Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Yolanda Renee Adair, terroristic act, domestic battering first degree use of a deadly weapon, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender.
Steven Patrick Ingram, aggravated assault.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Cody Jerome Bradford, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of firearm by certain person.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Levi Russell, battery second degree.
Michael Paul Kelley, criminal mischief first degree, permitting livestock to run at large.
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Cynthia Robinson, cemetery marker/grave marker destruction or removal.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, habitual offender.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Kody Allan Phillips, possession of forgery device, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, HO.
Arnda Alexander Norton, possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battering third degree, failure to appear.
Celia Mae Coggins, breaking or entering, battery second degree.
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Vincent Bernard Thomas, battery second degree, failure to appear.
Latoya Shantee Smith, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Deuntre S. Lewis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, endangering welfare of minor first degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 ft. of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Curtis James Hildreth, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Sabrina Mae Thomas, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Kevin Chase Smith, 10 counts forgery second degree.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Byron Eugene McCraney, residential burglary, indecent exposure first offense.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery second degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Kenneth Brian King, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Demon Jacobs, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing vehicle, habitual offender.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot.
Timothy Carlos Thomas, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Patrick Donzell Lee, terroristic threatening first degree.
Timothy Lamont Cable, possession of a defaced firearm.
Robyn Lynn Sams, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Osvel Joe Godbehere, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Torio Terrell Griffin, residential burglary, habitual offender.
Jaron Lakwan Hill, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Keifer Edward McClain, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Desmond Octavius Willis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Shirstine L. Easter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jerry F. Rufus, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Marco Vazquez, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Nathaniel Easter, fraudulent insurance acts.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, residential burglary, fleeing on foot, habitual offender.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jessica Inez Crow, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, HO.
Gregory Deshawn Whitfield Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Shaun Davis, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
John William Armstrong, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, DWI first offense, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Demetria Doss, 2 counts probation revocation.
Kenneth Parham, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.