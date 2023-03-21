One Columbia County well completion is producing 105 barrels of oil daily, according to the weekly Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission report.
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia said the Souter-Whitlow No. 7 is also producing 33.5 mcf of natural gas. The well is located in Section 21-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field It was drilled to 6,780 feet in the Travis Peak formation, with perforations between 6,274 and 6,279 feet.
Mission Creek reported no production at the MPSU No. 41, Section 21-17S-23w in the McKamie Patton field of Lafayette County.
EBC&C Oil of Norphlet reported no production at the Flenniken “A” No. 22, Section 10-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,514 feet in the Graves Zone with perforations between 2,470 and 2,490 feet.
Quanico Oil & Gas reported the Baine 1 in the Champagnolle Field of Union County was a dry hole. It was drilled to 5,953 feet in the Smackover Lime in Section 3-17S-14W.