Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, October 17
Hennery Ware, 47, Little Rock, failure to appear
Tuesday, October 18
Leondra Robins, 27, Emerson, shoplifting
Lastagia Willis, 22, Lewisville, shoplifting and failure to appear
Wednesday, October 19
Denise Crockett, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear
Thursday, October 20
Tevin Maxwell, 27, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine
Danny Cox, 41, Emerson, failure to appear
Friday, October 21
Kendarrius French, 21, Magnolia, driving on a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana
Kenveyoun Carey, 19, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Stefan Jones, 24, Magnolia failure to appear
Duy Nguyen, 54, Magnolia, endangering welfare of a minor first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threating, and criminal mischief first degree
Melissa Lewis, 55, Magnolia, public intoxication, criminal trespass, and failure to appear
Robert Allen, 57, Fouke, failure to appear
Melissa Lewis, 55, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000 and forgery first degree
Saturday, October 22
Bacardi Crow, 27, Magnolia, contempt/fail to pay fine
Lora Cooper, 58, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, open container
Sunday, October 23
Titeuania Williams, 22, Magnolia, terroristic threating, theft of property, and failure to appear
Sam McCloud, 21, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/ drug paraphernalia
Kajuan Roy, 21, Magnolia, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threating
Monday, October 24
Douglas Morris, 59, Magnolia, theft of services
Justin Mayo, 26, Magnolia, theft
Iris Banks, 66, Magnolia, domestic battering 2nd degree
Quanisha Armstrong, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear
Lavette Jamerson, 32, Magnolia, disorderly conduct
Tuesday, October 25
Daymon Dismuke, 34, Waldo, failure to appear
Megan Walker, 26, Magnolia, endangering welfare of a minor 1st degree
Wednesday, October 26
Shelby Rushing, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, forgery first degree, theft of property under $1,000
Jarvis Doss, 36, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000
Tyler Bargas, 38, Magnolia, failure to appear, no driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee
Angelica Curry, 29, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Thursday, October 27
Vanessa Matlock, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear
Friday, October 28
Gabrial Wheeler, 22, Crossett, possession of marijuana