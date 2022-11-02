Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, October 17

Hennery Ware, 47, Little Rock, failure to appear

Tuesday, October 18

Leondra Robins, 27, Emerson, shoplifting

Lastagia Willis, 22, Lewisville, shoplifting and failure to appear

Wednesday, October 19

Denise Crockett, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear

Thursday, October 20

Tevin Maxwell, 27, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine

Danny Cox, 41, Emerson, failure to appear

Friday, October 21

Kendarrius French, 21, Magnolia, driving on a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana

Kenveyoun Carey, 19, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Stefan Jones, 24, Magnolia failure to appear

Duy Nguyen, 54, Magnolia, endangering welfare of a minor first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threating, and criminal mischief first degree

Melissa Lewis, 55, Magnolia, public intoxication, criminal trespass, and failure to appear

Robert Allen, 57, Fouke, failure to appear

Melissa Lewis, 55, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000 and forgery first degree

Saturday, October 22

Bacardi Crow, 27, Magnolia, contempt/fail to pay fine

Lora Cooper, 58, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, open container

Sunday, October 23

Titeuania Williams, 22, Magnolia, terroristic threating, theft of property, and failure to appear

Sam McCloud, 21, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/ drug paraphernalia

Kajuan Roy, 21, Magnolia, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threating

Monday, October 24

Douglas Morris, 59, Magnolia, theft of services

Justin Mayo, 26, Magnolia, theft

Iris Banks, 66, Magnolia, domestic battering 2nd degree

Quanisha Armstrong, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear

Lavette Jamerson, 32, Magnolia, disorderly conduct

Tuesday, October 25

Daymon Dismuke, 34, Waldo, failure to appear

Megan Walker, 26, Magnolia, endangering welfare of a minor 1st degree

Wednesday, October 26

Shelby Rushing, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, forgery first degree, theft of property under $1,000

Jarvis Doss, 36, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000

Tyler Bargas, 38, Magnolia, failure to appear, no driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee

Angelica Curry, 29, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Thursday, October 27

Vanessa Matlock, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear

Friday, October 28

Gabrial Wheeler, 22, Crossett, possession of marijuana

