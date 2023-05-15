Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Ryan Andrew Mareno, 23, of Lewisville and Alayna Necole McDonald, 23, of Lewisville, May 12.
Hayden Lewis Fanning, 22, of Haynesville, LA and Alexis Dian Kennedy, 23, of Haynesville, LA, May 12.
Bryce B. McKinney Jr., 41, of Waldo and Ashleigh Dalana Taylor, 33, of Waldo, May 10.
Truman Earl Young, 74, of Waldo and Varlene Smith, 66, of Waldo, May 10.
Zachary Chase Felps, 22, of Magnolia, and Savanna Jo Mawhinney, 22, of Magnolia, May 9.
Justin Dakota Horn, 29, of Sarepta, LA and Keely Shay Huckabee, 26, of Sarapta, LA, May 8.
Terry Ray Reddin, 35, of Emerson and Lorra Renee Givens, 39, of Magnolia, May 5
Tristan James Malone, 20, of Magnolia and Atalya Arlena Duncan, 20, of Magnolia, May 5.
Benjamin Tyler Poole, 19, of Emerson and Haley Nicole Gibson, 21, of Emerson.
Matthew Ethan Linton, 23, of Waldo and Bailey Nicole Adkins, 23, of Waldo, May 4.
Nathaniel Brite Johnson, 21, of Queen City, TX and Allison Jaye Richardson, 26, of Rison, May 3.
Ethan Wayne Martindale, 33, of Stephens and Heather Michelle Gulledge, 32 of Stephens.