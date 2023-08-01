Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 13 - 31 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes seven residential sales and one commercial sale.
A 1,403 SF house on Shady Lane in Magnolia sold July 13 for $161,500 on July 13. Caroline L. DeSimon and Mark DeSimon sold the house to Sebastien Mailloux, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $152,500 from the Navy Federal Credit Union of Vienna, Virginia. Mr. and Mrs. DeSimon purchased this house May 14, 2020, for $129,500 from Hayden and Tarryn Rich by warranty deed.
The sale of 2.96 acres and a 2,029 SF house on Whippoorwill Road in Magnolia rang up at $295,000 on July 13. Jody Daniel Machacek sold the home to Dalton Wood, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $286,150 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Jody Machacek purchased this property June 2, 2022, for $270,000 from Alain Georges Verbeiren and Amrita Karki Verbeiren by warranty deed.
A 1,024 SF house and 6 acres on Columbia 167 in Emerson changed hands July 20 for $100,000. Shawnanna Marshall and Aundra Kelley sold the property to Kaylee Calhoun. This sale was financed by a mortgage of $101,010 from Equity Prime Mortgage, LLC, of Atlanta, Georgia. Shawnanna Marshall and Aundra Kelley bought this property April 24, 2017, for $9,450 from Billy and Dana Waller by warranty deed.
The sale of 2.00 acres and a 1,984 SF house on Arkansas 98 in Magnolia brought $145,000 on July 14. Sandra Sykes and Robert Sykes, along with Ronald L. Thompson and Annie Thompson, sold the property to Roosevelt Johnson. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Sandra Sykes and Ronald Thompson received this property November 8, 1993, from Burne L. Thompson by donation deed.
A 4,169 SF house on Tanglewood in Magnolia sold June 5 for $590,000. Dru Joseph Manuel and Janet Leppich Manuel sold the home to Vicky L. Oakley as trustee for the trust between National Equity, Inc., Global Relocation Company of Omaha, Nebraska, and N.P. Dodge Jr. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Manuel bought this house July 16, 2020, for $535,000 from Nick E. and Jennifer Spence Paladino by warranty deed.
A commercial sale on May 15 rang up at $170,000. Kinslow Properties, LLC, sold a 1,932 SF office building at 220 N. Pine St. in Magnolia to WDR Investments, LLC. This is the location of Kinslow Eye and Laser Center. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Kinslow Properties, LLC, bought this property May 10, 2023, for $170,000 from Edward L and Sandra McDonnell by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,868 SF house on East University Street in Magnolia rang up at $190,000 on July 25. Tina S. Crisp Campbell and Arthur Campbell sold the home to Crystal Payne and Desmond Robinson, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $186,558 from Residential Acceptance Corporation of Tampa, Florida. Tina Crisp purchased this house November 3, 2020, for $162,000 from Brian A. and Christina Smith by warranty deed.
A 2,016 SF house on North Washington Street in Magnolia changed hands July 28 for $155,000. Robert L. Edstrom and Sarah T. Edstrom sold the home to Mark Thomas Walker and Mary Kathleen Walker. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Edstrom purchased this house July 17, 2006, for $83,000 from William Hunnicutt and Kenneth Phillips by warranty deed.