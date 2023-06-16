Columbia County real estate transactions recorded May 25 - June 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes six residential sales, two land sale, and one residential/commercial sale.
A land sale involving approximately 42.05 acres on Columbia 9 at Emerson brought $100,000 on May 25. Dr. Chester Wynn and Karen Wynn, along with Sara Kathryn Sanders, sold the acreage to Jimmy Anderson Barham and Judy Lynn Barham. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Floyd Sanders conveyed this property May 28, 2010, to Dr. Chester and Karen Wynn and Sara Kathryn Sanders by quitclaim deed.
A 1,480 SF house on Belair Drive in Magnolia sold June 1 for $154,000. James McCoy and Jennifer McCoy sold the home to Blake Bell and Meredith Bell. Mr. and Mrs. Bell financed this purchase with a mortgage of $130,900 from The Citizens Bank of Arkadelphia. Mr. and Mrs. McCoy purchased this house April 13, 2020, for $148,000 from Alexa Edwards Wardlaw and Charles Alan Wardlaw by warranty deed.
A residential/commercial sale in McNeil on June 2 brought in $759,000. This included a 3,524 SF house and 35 acres on Polk Drive in McNeil, along with a commercial 14,065 SF storage warehouse at 701 Mulberry St. in McNeil (Polk Furniture Warehouse) and a 4,850 SF storage warehouse, and 10.97 acres on Polk Drive in McNeil. James K. Rudder and Riki K. Rudder purchased the property from Dorothy T. Woodward and Joy Vince (as authorized signatory of the Kingdom Trust Company, custodian, f/b/o Dorothy Woodward). Mr. and Mrs. Rudder financed this sale with a mortgage of $683,100 from Farmers Bank and Trust. J&J Lands, Ltd., sold the house and 35 acres November 4, 2011, for $80,000 to the Dorothy Woodward Self-Directed IRA by corporate warranty deed. The 10.97 acres was sold November 4, 2011, for $285,000 from the Janice H. Thomas Revocable Trust to Dorothy T. Woodward by trustees' deed.
A 2,116 SF house on Bluebird Street in Magnolia sold June 2 for $120,000. Terry Arlon Smith (attorney in fact for Fred. T. Smith and Mary A. Smith) sold the house to MD & CW Properties, LLC, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $191,250 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Smiths purchased this property January 1, 1983, from James White Jr. by warranty deed.
A land sale at Emerson rang up at $156,000 on June 8. Charles Samuel Sharp and Kay Sharp sold 80 acres to John Ludwig and Mark Ludwig. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Sharp acquired this property April 8, 2023, for $30,000 from R.H. Sale Family Properties, LLC, by warranty deed.
A 2,358 SF house on Reeves Street in Magnolia sold for $163,500 on June 7. Tommy G. Russell and Debra P. Russell sold the home to Jerry Jackson and Glenda Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Jackson financed this sale with a mortgage of $32,681.20 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Russell purchased this house April 20, 2022, from the Nancy Neill Smith Family Trust.
The sale of a 2,286 SF house on North Dudney Road in Magnolia brought $192,000 on June 7. Joe Lonnie Roberson (executor of the estate of Lonnie Joe Roberson) sold the property to Charles T. West II, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $188,522 from the Bank of England at Little Rock. Lonnie J. and Maxine Roberson purchased this property December 18, 2001, from John and Beverly D. Carmichael by quitclaim deed.
A 1,617 SF house and 1 acre on E. University St. in Magnolia sold June 11 for $150,000. Mike O'Dell and Jill O'Dell, Dorinda Watson and Jeff Watson, and Gary O'Dell and Pam O'Dell sold the home to Gunter Hill Properties, LLC. Gunter Hill Properties financed this purchase with a mortgage of $150,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Louise O'Dell and Robert R. O'Dell conveyed this property to Louise T. O'Dell and Robert R. O'Dell June 18, 1998, by warranty deed. Louise T. O'Dell conveyed this property to Michael O'Dell et al July 15, 2022.
The sale of a 1,682 SF house and .08 acre on Asbury Drive in Magnolia on June 13 rang up at $222,500. Cindy Martin Real Estate, Inc., sold the house to Shirley Campbell, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $166,875 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Cindy Martin Real Estate purchased this house November 7, 2017, for $183,000 from the Keith Watson Irrevocable Family Trust by warranty deed.