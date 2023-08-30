The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
Bobby Ray Thompson, 60, booked 9:43 p.m. Tuesday by Arkansas State Police, driving left of center, refusal of BAC, carrying certain prohibited weapons, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance-U28 G, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI first offense, open container, bond $3,465.
Makayla A. Green, 25, booked 8 p.m. Tuesday by ATF, trafficking Schedule II controlled substance-Fentanly/oxycodone, trafficking Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicates their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Nathan Clay Birdwell, 24, released 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, booked 2:02 p.m. Tuesday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to pay fines, bond $1,135.
Keshawn Joemorris Carrington, 37, released 1;42 p.m. Tuesday, booked 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of property under $1,000, bond $5,000.