Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Gerald “Curt” Yates Jr. v. Kaycee Yates. June 8. Married September 28, 2007. Defendant is restored to maiden name of Kaycee Williamson.
Pamela Schulz v. Christopher Shultz. June 6. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Pamela Ann Gatlin.
Johnny Landers v. Laverne Landers. June 6. Married December 16, 2007. Defendant is restored to maiden name of Laverne Eason.
Katherine Griffin v. Corey Griffin. June 6. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Katherine Annette Campbell.
Colby Riley v. Judith Smith. June 1
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin v. Donald Gene Griffin Jr. May 27. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Stephanie Elizabeth Brown.
Cierra Faulks v. Dexter Green. May 23
Micaela Glass v. Robert Wayne Glass. May 12. Married December 12, 2012. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Micaela Taylor.
Veronica McBride v. Jontue Jackson. May 11.
Brandi Samples v. Cody Samples. May 10. Married January 14, 2017.
Sandy Marie Racca v. Dennis Bryan Zongker. May 5. Married June 2, 2018.
Kessa McGuffin v. David McGuffin. May 5. Married June 19, 2013. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Kessa Hardin.
Adam Daniel Lester v. Kristin Nicole Lester. May 4.
Shelcia L. Robinson v. Desmond D. Robinson. May 4. Married April 16, 2016. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Shelcia L. Mixon.
Jessica Goodson v. Joseph Goodson Jr. May 4. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Jessica Shackelford.
Crescenda Evans v. Christopher Evans. May 2. Married November 7, 2008.