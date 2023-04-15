Megan Walker recently pleaded guilty of endangering the welfare of a minor for allowing her child to ingest large amounts of methamphetamine while in her care.
Walker, 28, of Magnolia, was in Columbia County Circuit Court when she accepted a punishment of five years’ probation for her plea.
Deputy Prosecuting attorney Ryan Rainwater said the incident happened on or around October 16, 2020. Walker appeared unemotional and replied to questions asked as directed by her defense attorney, Sandi O’Brien. She agreed to pay $200 of her fees after court and said she would pay the remaining fees on
the next court date on April 20.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Magnolia Police Detective William Schaefer was contacted by Deanna Fields Goldman about a child in her care who was acting abnormal and in poor health.
When contacted Friday afternoon, Goldman, who is now the child’s legal guardian and is going through an adoption process for the child, said she had previously told Magnolia police Walker was involved with people who were cooking methamphetamine and went to the houses where it was cooked and sold.
Goldman said on October 12, 2020 she took the child to Omega Laboratories in El Dorado to have a hair follicle test and it showed positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The quantitative result was 919pg/mg., the affidavit reads. Goldman described this level as a potentially deadly level for a child and said the child could have gotten particles on it by crawling around on the floor of a meth house and getting it on its fingers and bottle.
She said on October 15, 2020, an Omega Laboratories staff person called her and told her it was important she come and pick up the results on that day.
“She said, ma’am you need to come right now,” Fields Goldman said. “When I got there all the women were crying and had been crying. It was horrible. There was almost 1,000 grams of meth in his system. I almost hit the floor. Thank God my son was there.”
Goldman said she contacted her lawyer for emergency guardianship, and it was granted.
Next, Goldman called the child’s doctor to seek medical help and was sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. She found the child was experiencing withdrawals, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit reads that it was determined the level of methamphetamine was more than just exposure -- it was ingestion levels.
Endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree is a Class D felony and the sentence could have included a six-year prison sentence and a fine up to $10,000.