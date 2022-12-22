Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia.
The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Circuit Judge David Talley handed down this sentence in court on December 15, the last court date of 2022. The next docket for circuit court is set for January 5, 2023.
The baby’s mother, Shantel Haley, who is listed as having the same address as Johnson at 413 Renfroe Street, told Magnolia police officers she did not want to file charges against Johnson after the incident, according to the August 15 probable cause affidavit.
However, when Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller observed a knot on the baby’s head, he told Haley the state would be filing charges against Johnson for his actions. The date of the incident is listed in the affidavit as August 16, 2021.
Shatieya Shaw, a woman whose relationship to Haley is not clear in the affidavit, was called by Haley before Johnson began to assault her. Johnson made a threat on Shaw’s life when she arrived and she left and went to Dixie Mart to call the police, the affidavit states.
When asked, Haley told police that Johnson had gotten mad at her because she was trying to go and visit with family and he was not letting her leave, the affidavit reads. She then stated that while she was holding the 4-month-old, Johnson picked up a baby rocker chair from the floor and it struck Haley in the back of the head on the left side which caused Haley to fall to the ground.
When she got back up, Haley tried to leave, and Johnson grabbed her by the right leg just below her buttocks and held her inside the house, according to the affidavit.
Affidavits are sworn statements made by law enforcement officers, and presented to a judge, summarizing evidence to support charging a suspect.
After Miller and Magnolia Police Sgt. Bryce McKinney returned to the office after arresting Johnson, McKinney took the information on the information and contacted the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.
After a description of the events had been given to the Hotline, the hotline advised that this was a case the state would accept.