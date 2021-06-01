A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Defendants are to check in with the bailiff at the beginning of their scheduled time slot. They will remain outside of the building until called in by the bailiff.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.
9 a.m.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communication facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, mandatory seat belt use, possession of firearm by certain persons, hindering apprehension or prosecution, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Catorey Robinson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Malaysia Thurman, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing (vehicle).
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule IV), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), HO.
Corey Darenell Griffin, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearms by certain persons, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing (on foot), revocation of SIS.
Jalleen Juan Burnell, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts theft by receiving over $1,000, obstructing government operations, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000.
Jemmerio Jquan Jamerson, residential burglary.
James C. Jackson, breaking or entering, possessing instruments of crime, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), HO, revocation of SIS.
Charles Wayne Jones, negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), leaving scene of accident with property damage, reckless driving.
Christopher A. Walker, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing (on foot), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Wesley George Johnson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Samantha Beasley, revocation.
10 a.m.
Charles Pugh, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; refusal to submit to arrest, fleeing (on foot), possession of firearm by certain persons, battery second degree, habitual offender.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Harlen Parker, theft by receiving (firearm) under $25,000, possession of firearm by certain person, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), reckless driving, 2 counts probation revocation.
Brent Michael Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III).
Merrick Joseph Young II, fleeing, careless and prohibited driving, driving left of center.
Nathan Allen Brady, rape.
Concepcion Williams, criminal mischief first degree.
Phillp Demond Glasgow, arson, residential burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (ecstasy); possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Tabatha Russ, breaking or entering, 3 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Angela Renell Crow, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering welfare of minor second degree, resisting arrest, habitual offender.
11 a.m.
Laniah Terriunna Anderson, criminal mischief first degree.
Sarah Lynn Pratt, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Gerry Ellis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dontavious Johnson, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal mischief first degree, DWI first offense.
Eldridge Lawayne Davis, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic threatening first degree.
Douglas Ray French, possession of firearm by certain persons, DWI fourth offense.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked. speeding, habitual offender.
James William Wilson, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, habitual offender.
Carey Dawn Barksdale, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kealan D. Lee, aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Dale Evan Miley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
Jimmy Dale Coleman, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender.
1:30 p.m.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Matthew Kelley, probation revocation.
Brian Bell, probation revocation.
Coasia Stewart, probation revocation.
Miyate Johnson, probation revocation.
Jasmine Crow, probation revocation.
Billie Parker, revocation.
Heather Linn Baker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Wilbery Lenard Stone Jr., terroristic threatening first degree.
Julian Uqartechea, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, disorderly conduct.
Charles Edward Trotter, domestic battering second degree.
Alvin Marshall, failure to appear.
2:30 p.m.
Jordan Gabreil Cobb, failure to appear.
Florian Johannes Culp, 2 counts aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, furnishing prohibited articles, fleeing (on foot).
Jennifer Lynn Marlar, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender.
Ronald Gray Hickman Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender.
Leo Lashun Meadows, fleeing, improper passing, speeding in excess of 15 mph over posted speed limit.
Ervin Easter, forgery second degree, criminal impersonation first degree, DWI first offense.
Kevin Wayne Wilson, domestic battery third degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, disorderly conduct.
Patrick Davis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Dastarta Denise Martin, aggravated robbery.
Robert Ross, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Demetris Dewayne Easter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), speeding.
Jeffery Allen Nipper, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Jardayqueas Shaydraanriccar Kesee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding.
3:30 p.m.
Dalton James Miller, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Keshuwn Dylan Pace, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.