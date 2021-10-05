Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Shawn Patrick Sandifer, 29, of Joaquin, TX and Taylor Renee Wheless, 25, of Joaquin, TX, October 1.
Robert C. Lingenfelder, 51, of Monroe, LA and Angela Waller, 28, of Monroe, LA, October 1.
Luke Anson Ducote, 40, of Lecompte, LA and Ashley Humphries Ducote, 37, of Lecompte, LA, October 1.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Matthew J. Hughes, 35, of Magnolia and Catherine E. Thompson, 26, of Magnolia, September 24.
Darien Blake Gilbert, 25, of Springhill, LA and Destiny Nicole Beshea, 21, of Springhill, LA, September 24
Aaron Jesse Lewis, 35, of Emerson and Shelly B. Burns, 38, of Emerson, September 22.
Luke Robert Lechner, 22, of Ruston, LA and Marissa Drew Henderson, 23, of Spearsville, LA, September 21.
William Kenneth Hewitt, 30, of Waldo and Ashley Nicole Wallace, 25, of Waldo, September 30.
Paul Michael Thompson, 52, of Mabelvale and Margaret Ashley Tridico, 50, of Springhill, September 20.
Blaze Michael Matte, 27, of Marion, LA and Shelby Caroline Leath, 24, of Marion, LA, September 20.
Johnny Lewayne Rosse, 27, of Coushatta, LA and Chelsie Nikole Wren, 26, of Coushatta, LA, September 16.
Cody Michael Lucy, 23, of Taylor and Sara Grace Adams, 25, of Magnolia, September 16.
Billy C. Vansickle Jr., 57, of Stephens and Tina Marie Hight, 47, of Stephens, September 15.
Donielle Nicole Stokes, 28, of Magnolia and Shantel Ann Lebouef, 24, of Magnolia, September 15.
Shemequia Evette Norton, 44, of Haynesville, LA and Ylanda Shantel Hunter, 44, of Haynesville, LA, September 15.
Wesley Keith Hix, 67, of Anthony, KS and Christa Ella Thomas, 60, of Anthony, KS, September 14.
James E. Shows, 79, of Sarepta, LA and Linda Griffith Trapp, 74, of Sarepta, LA, September 13.
Jalon Todd Montgomery, 24, of Sarepta, LA and Cheyenne Dakota Wheeler, 25, of Sarepta, LA, September 10.
Xavier Amron James, 24, and Shaina Marie Gordy, 23, of Emerson, September 10.
Daniel Alan Stokes, 37, of Taylor and Brigit Annette Walton, 38, of Hope, September 9.
Joseph Reed Price, 29, of Waldo and Danyel Rhea Shackelford, 22, of Waldo, September 8.