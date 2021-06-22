Bobby Hinson Jr., who was jailed on a charge of abuse of endangered or impaired person in December 2019, was deemed fit Monday to stand trial in the 13th Judicial District Court by Judge David Talley.
Hinson, who suffers from mental illness, was arrested two weeks before his mother Dolores Hinson, 84, died in her Magnolia home at 1507 Lacari. Hinson was charged with not properly caring for his elderly mother. He was arrested by Magnolia police on December 17, 2019 on the abuse charge.
Hinson appeared Monday in the standard orange jumpsuit issued by the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility, and had a long straggly beard and long unkept hair.
Both Prosecuting Attorney John Thomas Shepherd of El Dorado and defense attorney Jessica Yarbrough questioned Dr. Julia Wood, forensic psychologist, who has been doing contract work for the state of Arkansas for the past 20 years. Wood said she has done about 3,000 interviews such as the one she did with Hinson and has appeared in the 13th Judicial District Court about 50 times.
In her interview with him at South Arkansas Regional Health Center, she came up with findings that suggest he is mentally well enough to go to trial.
“He did know the seriousness of the charges and he understood the roles of the principal actors in court,” she said.
Wood said Hinson was diagnosed with dysthymic disorder which is a type of depression. She said he was diagnosed with this in the 1980s and later diagnosed with bipolar disorder at a Little Rock clinic. He has never been hospitalized with his conditions, she said. However, this does not take away the severity of the disease, Wood said.
“It waxes and wanes, that is the disturbing thing about bipolar disorder. You can be manic for two weeks than back to a normal state again,” Wood said. “Without medication there are definitely more ups and downs, but it is not like schizophrenia where things tend to get worse.”
Wood said she thought Hinson would likely be on a medication for his issues, but said he was not on any medications in jail. She said he had told her keeping up with his hygiene was problematic in jail. However, she said people with bipolar disorder and depression can likely fall into periods where they do not take care of their physical appearance and hygiene due to their mood.
She said she took notice of his appearance when she interviewed him at the South Arkansas Regional Health Center.
“He has an average heigh, average weight and appeared in the county orange jumpsuit,” she read from her report. “His hygiene was poor with greasy hair. There was no evidence of hallucinations, etc. His intellect was expected to be above average.”
She said he did not have body odor but did have skin pilling on his arm because it was so dry.
“Not taking care of his dry skin was a sign of poor hygiene,” she said.
Wood said Hinson had taken the medications Thorazine and Doxepin for his diagnosis in the past and in her opinion these drugs were strong medications for his diagnosis.
She said bipolar disorder can cause someone to become so unable to care for themselves and can cause suicidal or homicidal thoughts. In addition, people with bipolar disorder can end up incarcerated because they do something in a mania, and police are unaware their mental illness caused them to commit a crime. They can also become homeless because they do not perform needed daily needs to survive.
When Hinson’s mother was found by authorities, she “was found in a bedroom that was not suitable for habitation. The victim was observed to be malnourished, had numerous bedsores and physical ailments, and appeared to not have any assistance in several days concerning her day-to-day necessities,” a statement from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said in a criminal information in the case. A criminal information is a charge that starts a criminal proceeding in a court.
Dolores Hinson was born in Stephens and was homemaker and member of Central Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the church choir and longtime volunteer in the children’s ministry.
Sgt. Dustin Cloud’s probable cause affidavit, which is a sworn statement of facts written to support criminal charges, was graphic. Sensitive readers will find many details disturbing.
A representative from Arkansas Adult Protective Services told Cloud that the agency had received a hotline call about Mrs. Hinson’s status. Cloud entered the home with the representative and Columbia County Ambulance Service personnel to assess her condition.
As they entered the home, the smell of urine and feces was immediate. Hinson led the group to a bedroom. They found Mrs. Hinson on her left side, curled up in a fetal position.
Lt. Josh Miller interviewed Hinson, who said he had been his mother’s caregiver for the past two years.
“Bobby advised that he has to assist Dolores Hinson whenever she wants to get up and move around. Bobby advised he has to change Dolores Hinson’s pull-up whenever she soils it. Bobby said he last changed the pull-up on Monday night. While speaking with Bobby, Lt. Miller asked if he gives his mother a bath and he advised that it has been a while since he has given her a bath, but he cleans her up. Bobby said he last cleaned her up on Saturday (December 14),” the affidavit said.
Mrs. Hinson’s bedroom had not been cleaned in some time, the affidavit said.
“The bedding that Dolores was lying on appeared to be cover(ed) in fecal matter. In the adjoining bathroom, Sgt. Cloud observed what appeared to be a pile of bags that contained old, soiled diapers and wipes,” the affidavit said.
No trial date has been set but the case will again be discussed on August 5. The abuse charge is a Class B felony, which is defined as the purposeful abuse or neglect of an impaired person. It carries a possible prison sentence of 5-20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.
There is a possibility the charge could be upgraded to second-degree murder, a Class A penalty with imprisonment ranging from 6-30 years and a fine up to $15,000. Second-degree murder may be charged if one causes the death of another person through extreme indifference, or if there is an intent on causing serious physical injury to another person.