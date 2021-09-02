South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 31, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State
COLUMBIA
Top Sarge Entertainment LLC, Jody Mallory, 502 E. McKissack St., Waldo, filed 8/24/21.
Baker Investments LLC, Amanda Baker, 100 E. North, Suite 25, Magnolia filed 8/26/21.
OUACHITA
L&L Leasing, LLC, Laverne Hicks II, 575 Berg St., Camden filed 8/23/21.
North Street Safety Supply & Materials, LLC, Laverne Hicks II, 575 Berg St., Camden filed 8/23/21.
Lysjoel Holdings, Inc, Laverne Hicks II, 575 Berg St., Camden filed 8/23/21.
AIC Realty, LLC, Laverne Hicks II, 575 Berg St., Camden filed 8/23/21.
Williams Distributing of Ouachita Co., LLC, Roger Williams, 152 Ouachita 477, Camden filed 8/26/21.
Business Resolutions Invented Limited Liability Company, Nyaisha Talley, 122 Ouachita 374, Camden filed 8/27/21.
UNION
Pipe-Slingers Inc, Steven Lee Osgood Jr, 3600 North West Ave., No. 20, El Dorado filed 8/23/21.
Unquestionably Service LLC, Tyronda Michelle Fullwood, 1602 North Gray Ave., El Dorado filed 8/25/21.
B&C Transport LLC, Ethel Kaytrena Chambers, 2052 Aurelle Road, Strong filed 8/25/21.
DB Restorations LLC, Richard Brian Derryberry, 211 Sunset Road, El Dorado filed 8/26/21.
Cheveuxvie LLC, Chasity Veasey, 550 Beverly Dr. No. 511, El Dorado filed 8/26/21.
Mystic Farm LLC, Karen D. Wooten, 166 North Wyatt Drive, El Dorado filed 8/27/21.
Wildwood Trucking LLC, Deonte Rogers, 188 Gordon Lane, El Dorado filed 8/27/21.