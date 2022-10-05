Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, September 27

Roy Christopher, 56, McNeil, shoplifting

John Butcher, 57, Magnolia, shoplifting

Valerie Smuz, 40, Magnolia, fleeing by foot, breaking or entering, theft of property worth more than $1,000

Wednesday, September 28

Timothy Anderson, 49, Dallas, theft of property worth less than $500

Daymon Dimuke, 34, Waldo, failure to appear

Terell Gentry, 36, Magnolia, reckless burning, fleeing by foot, disorderly conduct

Thursday, September 29

Dominic Hill, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear

Susie French, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear

Dale Miley, 57, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine.

Stacey Williams, 59, Waldo, failure to register as sex offender

Friday, September 30

Darrick Turner, 47, Magnolia, failure to appear

Devin Cole, 29, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated

Darrell Watson, 24, Magnolia, assault 2nd degree

Jeremiah Young, 20, Marion, LA, terroristic acts, tampering with physical evidence, possession of hand gun on school property

Stephon Brantley, 30, Magnolia, shoplifting and failure to appear

Tydre Deal, 23, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Saturday, October 1

Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, driving on suspended driver’s license, refusal of breath or blood test, open container, failure to appear

Angel Johnson, 29, Waldo, domestic assault 2nd degree, failure to appear

Adrian Ross, 41, Melissa TX, driving while intoxicated, refusal breath or blood test, careless and prohibited driving, no proof of liability insurance

Kimberly Duncan, 44, Magnolia, failure to comply

