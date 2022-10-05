Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, September 27
Roy Christopher, 56, McNeil, shoplifting
John Butcher, 57, Magnolia, shoplifting
Valerie Smuz, 40, Magnolia, fleeing by foot, breaking or entering, theft of property worth more than $1,000
Wednesday, September 28
Timothy Anderson, 49, Dallas, theft of property worth less than $500
Daymon Dimuke, 34, Waldo, failure to appear
Terell Gentry, 36, Magnolia, reckless burning, fleeing by foot, disorderly conduct
Thursday, September 29
Dominic Hill, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear
Susie French, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear
Dale Miley, 57, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine.
Stacey Williams, 59, Waldo, failure to register as sex offender
Friday, September 30
Darrick Turner, 47, Magnolia, failure to appear
Devin Cole, 29, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated
Darrell Watson, 24, Magnolia, assault 2nd degree
Jeremiah Young, 20, Marion, LA, terroristic acts, tampering with physical evidence, possession of hand gun on school property
Stephon Brantley, 30, Magnolia, shoplifting and failure to appear
Tydre Deal, 23, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Saturday, October 1
Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, driving on suspended driver’s license, refusal of breath or blood test, open container, failure to appear
Angel Johnson, 29, Waldo, domestic assault 2nd degree, failure to appear
Adrian Ross, 41, Melissa TX, driving while intoxicated, refusal breath or blood test, careless and prohibited driving, no proof of liability insurance
Kimberly Duncan, 44, Magnolia, failure to comply