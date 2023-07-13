Arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Friday, July 7

Martika Page, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, July 8

Jessie Bell, 51, Magnolia, fraud/drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest

Cameron May, 18, Magnolia, ran red light, possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor

Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Christin Matthews, 33, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd, disorderly conduct

Monday, July 10

Ayanna Carter, 25, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd, endangering the welfare of a minor 3rd

Mark Thomas, 61, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication

Tuesday, July 11

Lindsy Fort, 38, Magnolia, theft of services, criminal mischief 2nd

