Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Friday, July 7
Martika Page, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, July 8
Jessie Bell, 51, Magnolia, fraud/drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest
Cameron May, 18, Magnolia, ran red light, possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor
Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Christin Matthews, 33, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd, disorderly conduct
Monday, July 10
Ayanna Carter, 25, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd, endangering the welfare of a minor 3rd
Mark Thomas, 61, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication
Tuesday, July 11
Lindsy Fort, 38, Magnolia, theft of services, criminal mischief 2nd