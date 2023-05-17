A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
8:30 a.m.
Aimie Rae Carwile, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, failure to pay registration.
Donna Loveless Cochran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 4 counts habitual offender, 3 counts failure to appear, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Logan Tytrell Johnson, theft by receiving over $5,000.
Jerry Dawayne Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Sarah Denise Malone, possession of controlled substance (Scheduel I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense).
Myeisha Marshall, probation revocation.
9:30 a.m.
Jessie Snider, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Anthony Marquis Williamson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Phillip Langley, probation revocation.
Justice Nocole Dunn-King, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:30 a.m.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Eric Sim Walker, discharge of a firearm from car first degree first degree, terroristic act, battery first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Dontaven Taquarious Littleton, rape.
Donald Briggs, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Kwesi Shaquille Milner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Shaun Deandre Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, HO.
Phillip Glasgow, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
11:30 a.m.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Arqualious Sanders, impairing operation of vital public facility, HO, revocation of SIS.
Michael Henderson, revocation of SIS.
2:30 p.m.
Dariusz Patterson, 12 counts terroristic act, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility, escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Tevin D. Maxwell, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Christopher Fields, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Charles Elliott, revocation of SIS.
Henry Dale Cooper, revocation of SIS.