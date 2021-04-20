The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of people held in custody.
Gloria Samantha Beasley, 34, booked 11:05 p.m. by Magnolia Police Department, driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, failure to use headlights, failure to appear, violation of suspended imposition of sentence, bond $5,970.
Jeremy Matthew Shirron, 24, booked 2:21 p.m. by Magnolia Police Department, terroristic threatening, terroristic act, possession of firearm by certain persons, parole violation.
The following people have been released from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicate their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, 37, released 5:50 p.m., booked January 17 by Columbia County Sheriff's Office, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battery third degree second offense, resisting arrest, parole violation, bond $25,000.
Joshua C. Upchurch, 39, released 4:45 p.m., booked April 17 by Columbia County Sheriff's Office, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree, bond $100,000.
