Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, July 6
Jalen Davis, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear, driving on suspended license, and no seat belt.
Richard Hendricks, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Friday, July 8
Antonio Weaver, 28, Magnolia, commercial burglary and theft of property over $5,000.
Wendy Bringham, 38, Waldo, failure to appear.
Jessica Fuller, 46, Stephens, failure to appear.