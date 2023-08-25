Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report of Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Sunday, August 13
Tommy Hardiman, 61, Taylor, failure to appear
Braylon Beasley, 21, Magnolia, stalking, criminal trespass
Wednesday, August 16
Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st degree
Meoshia Paschal, 30, Magnolia, theft of property under 1’000
Thursday, August 17
Annette Holcombe, 58, Magnolia, breaking or entering
Otis Arnold, 48, Waldo, public intoxication
Aalyiah Harris, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear
Dewayne Dennis, 59, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Friday, August 18
Dennis Byerley, 68, Magnolia, fleeing by vehicle, criminal trespass
Tyvian Witcher, 24, Waldo, failure to appear
Saturday, August 19
Jennifer Fantini, 40, Magnolia, criminal trespass, terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, possessing an instrument of crime
Anthony Rogers, 65, Strong, DWI
Sunday, August 20
Darius Jamerson, 31, Magnolia, harassment
Tuesday, August 22
Shamunie Henderson, 21, Magnolia, possession of marijuana
Wednesday, August 23
Steven Hoch, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear, residential burglary, theft of property under $1,000