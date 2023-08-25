Magnolia Police
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report of Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Sunday, August 13

Tommy Hardiman, 61, Taylor, failure to appear

Braylon Beasley, 21, Magnolia, stalking, criminal trespass

Wednesday, August 16

Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st degree

Meoshia Paschal, 30, Magnolia, theft of property under 1’000

Thursday, August 17

Annette Holcombe, 58, Magnolia, breaking or entering

Otis Arnold, 48, Waldo, public intoxication

Aalyiah Harris, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear

Dewayne Dennis, 59, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Friday, August 18

Dennis Byerley, 68, Magnolia, fleeing by vehicle, criminal trespass

Tyvian Witcher, 24, Waldo, failure to appear

Saturday, August 19

Jennifer Fantini, 40, Magnolia, criminal trespass, terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, possessing an instrument of crime

Anthony Rogers, 65, Strong, DWI

Sunday, August 20

Darius Jamerson, 31, Magnolia, harassment

Tuesday, August 22

Shamunie Henderson, 21, Magnolia, possession of marijuana

Wednesday, August 23

Steven Hoch, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear, residential burglary, theft of property under $1,000

