The Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation has donated a kiosk to the Columbia County Circuit Court.
This kiosk will help court users in Columbia County more easily navigate the court system. Arkansans can use the kiosk to access court records, print exhibits, find court forms and fact sheets, and apply for legal aid.
"l am grateful and excited to announce the new addition of the AR Courthouse Kiosk that was installed in our office recently. lt is user friendly and can be used in English and Spanish. lt will be a great asset to self-represented litigants of Columbia County. Thank you to Arkansas Access To Justice for setting us up with this new program," said Columbia County Circuit Clerk Angela Keith.
Video explainers and FAQs are also available to make legal concepts easier to understand. The public can access these resources at the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's office or by visiting ARCourtKiosk.org.
Jordan Bates-Rogers, executive director of the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation noted the importance of collaboration to this project, “We are thankful for this partnership with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. We look forward to partnering with many more court officials to improve the public's access to their courts."
The Columbia County Circuit Court kiosk is a part of a statewide program called AR Courthouse Kiosks. The program is a partnership between the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation, the Court lmprovement Program, and the Administrative Office of the Courts. As part of this program, 112 kiosks will be installed in the coming months, with kiosks made available to every circuit court and select district courts. The program's goal is to have at least one kiosk available in every county.
“The Administrative Office of the Courts works to ensure that Arkansas courts deliver on the promise of justice for all. We are honored to continue that effort by improving the accessibility of the counties for all Arkansans," said Marty Sullivan, AOC Director.